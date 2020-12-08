The Best Pop Culture Ornaments for 2020

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holiday season is back, after nine months of staying at home, binge-watching favorite TV shows and streaming new movies. And what better way to celebrate this Christmas than with your favorite pop culture ornaments?

To brighten up your holidays, here’s Variety’s collection of holiday cheer we discovered across the internet (that will still make its way to your door before Christmas), where you can find miniature versions of your favorite onscreen characters.

Bong Joon Ho Ornament

How could anyone forget “Parasite’s” historic Academy win? This acrylic ornament of director Bong Joon Ho, joined by his two shining Oscar trophies, will remind you of one of the entertainment industry’s greatest highlights of 2020. Technically this is a keychain, but with a little finesse it can be a annual reminder of the win.

Bong Joon Ho Ornament $4.89 Buy It

Picard ‘Make It Snow’ Ornament

Set a course for holiday cheer this Christmas with everyone’s favorite “Star Trek” captain (no, that title is not up for debate). One thing worth celebrating this year was the return of Picard played by Sir Patrick Stewart. Created by CastleMcQuade, this is just one example of several astounding pop culture Christmas decorations.

Picard Ornament $7.50 Buy It

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Ornament

Courtesy of Etsy

While gathering around for your celestial holiday fête why not celebrate with television’s Moira Rose? This adorable “Schitt’s Creek” ornament reminds us all that there plenty of things to celebrate, such as Catherine O’Hara’s perfect pronunciation of the word bébé. And if you’re looking for more, may we suggest this “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” holiday hanging? View our best gifts for “Schitt’s Creek” fanatics guide here.

Schitt's Creek Ornament $12.99 Buy It

‘The Mandalorian’ Ornament

Baby Yoda is the cutest thing to shake up the “Star Wars” toy aisle, it’s all about Baby Yoda (and yes that is the name we’re sticking with). Naturally the holiday offerings for BY-adjacent decorations is staggering. We particularly liked this simplistic ornament (move Baby Yoda’s arms and legs by yanking on the space frog). However, there are so many additional options like Baby Yoda in his floating pram, Baby Yoda mid-force stance and even super cute cartoony versions of Baby Yoda ornaments. The Baby Yoda options are limitless.

'The Mandalorian' Ornament $15.99 Buy It

‘Jaws’ Ornament

This year also found a permanent home for the 45-year-old prop shark Bruce. After undergoing a seven-month restoration, this 1,208 pound, 25-foot-long shark from Steven Spielberg’s classic movie “Jaws” will live on at the at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

JAWS Ornament $34.99 Buy It

Harry Styles Ornament

Relive your watermelon sugar summer every December with this adorable Harry Styles ornament. A tribute to his most recent “Fine Line” album the stunning Variety Hitmaker of the year brings joy to all.

Harry Styles Ornament $14.40 Buy It

‘Black Panther’ Ornament

Wakanda forever. Consider adding this “Black Panther” charm to your home to remember the late Chadwick Boseman, whose generosity to young people and fans inspired us all.

Black Panther Ornament $18.99 Buy It

Saint Dolly

Courtesy of Netflix

Proving to be an actual saint in 2020 by contributing a million dollars for coronavirus vaccine research and putting out not one, but two holiday specials. Truly Dolly Parton has earned a spot of honor on your tree.

Icon Ornament $5.60 Buy It

Snoopy Front Line Worker Ornament

To celebrate the real-life heroes of the pandemic, here’s a new ornament of Snoopy, dressed in doctor’s scrubs and listening to Woodstock’s heart. While the beloved Peanuts franchise had been acquired by Apple TV in October, families can still tune into Charlie Brown’s holiday specials on PBS.

Snoopy Ornament $22.42 Buy It

BTS Ornament

BT-yes! This adorable BTS ornament pack includes a unique ornament for each band member, and one with the group’s logo. Fans could even create a BTS Christmas tree with a set of these glittery charms. (Official BTS merchandise can be found here, including a holiday wall calendar!)

BTS Ornament $12.00 Buy It

‘WAP’ Ornament

Courtesy of WAP Store

This official WAP ornament features the buzziest collaboration of the year, between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. This may be the perfect alternative gift for fans who missed the opportunity to snag the artists’ limited edition vinyl before it sold out online. But don’t worry, there’s now a whole WAP holiday store!

WAP Ornament $12 Buy It

Broadway Cares Harvey Fierstein ‘Hairspray’ Ornament

Broadway may be closed, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating the dazzling legacy that is live theater, while supporting a good cause at the same time. This Broadway Cares ornament re-creates Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-winning final look as Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray.” Proceeds go to Broadway Cares is a nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization.

Harvey Fierstein Ornament $65 Buy It

‘Die Hard’ Christmas Pack

Let the world know your stance on whether or not “Die Hard” is considered a Christmas movie (it is) with this holiday collection of cheerful characters from the classic action film.

'Die Hard' Ornament Pack $32.50 Buy It

Super Mario Star Tree Topper

Courtesy of Etsy

Light up your room with a power star! Let your love of classic video gaming light up your tree, and your living room, with this adorable tree topper.

Tree Topper $12 Buy It

Bob Ross with Hat Blow Mold Ornament

Talk about a happy little tree! Bring the Zen of Bob Ross to your Christmas décor with this officially-licensed Bob Ross ornament. He traded in his painter’s garb for a Santa hat and holiday sweater to spread holiday joy.

Kurt Adler Bob Ross with Hat Blow Mold Ornament $8.94 Buy It

‘Friends’ TV Show Ornament

We challenge you to name a peephole more iconic than the one in Rachel and Monica’s apartment. “Friends” fans will be head over heels for this peephole frame ornament! Check out our full “Friends” obsessed gift guide here.

Friends TV Show Ornament $8.97 Buy It

‘Rick and Morty’ Ornaments

Every “Rick and Morty” fan will want their favorite duo dangling from their tree! This set of two ornaments comes with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith decked out in Santa hats, showing off their Christmas spirit.

Rick and Morty with Santa Hats Ornaments $14.98 Buy It

Buddy the Elf Ornament

We love “Elf,” we love “Elf” and we don’t care who knows it! One of the most beloved Christmas characters of all time deserves prime real estate on your Christmas tree. This ornament is even more fun than pushing all of the buttons on the elevator.

Hallmark Buddy the Elf Ornament $8.99 Buy It

‘Stranger Things’ Glass Christmas Ornament

Who can resist a good pun? Not “Stranger Things” fans! After all, the show has been Christmas ready since season one when they used Christmas lights to communicate with Will in the upside down. The quirky ornament is made from high-quality blown glass with a gold crown on top and gold string. Check out our horror fan gift guide here.

Tree Buddees Santa Things Funny Stranger Things Parody Glass Christmas Ornament $12.95 Buy It

Hallmark ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Christmas Ornament

When we’re talking the best pop culture Christmas tree ornaments, you have to include an option from one of the greatest pop culture staples of all time: “The Wizard of Oz.” Dorothy’s sparkling ruby slippers are a pretty reminder that there’s no place like home and that sentiment rings extra true during the holidays. Made of resin, the ornament comes in a box with a hanger attachment so it’s ready to adorn your tree.

Hallmark The Wizard of Oz Ruby Slippers Christmas Ornament $18.99 Buy It

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington Ornament

If you like your Christmas with a bit of Halloween mixed in, then this is the pop culture Christmas ornament for you! Jack Skellington, aka the Pumpkin King, from the classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” adds his macabre holiday cheer to the tree. Check out our horror fan gift guide here.

Hallmark The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Ornament $8.98 Buy It

Murray Christmas Holiday Ornament

You’ll have a very Murray Christmas indeed with Bill Murray bringing cheer to your tree. The hand-painted ornament is made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced wood, so it does good while looking good.

Telestic Design Murray Christmas Bill Murray Holiday Ornament $9.99 Buy It