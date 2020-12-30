Get Ready for New Year’s Eve With These Top Celebrity Spirits

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If ever there was a New Year’s Eve worth celebrating, it’s the end of this wretched year and the promise of new beginnings in 2021. Whether you’re planning on going out with a bang or quietly meditating and inviting peace and joy into the new year, you deserve a drink for simply making it through 2020.

And since this is the year of celebrating solo, what better way to bring a celebrity element into your isolation than ordering a celebrity-backed spirit or wine. Avoid people and get cozy with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson via his incredibly successful new tequila line Teremana or Cameron Diaz’s surprisingly affordable Avaline wine.

But what’s new and noteworthy in the booze business? We all know about George Clooney’s Casamigos and Ryan Reynold’s Aviation gin, but what else is out there? Who’s the hot new celeb with their own cocktail concoction? Who is angling to be the next Bethenny Frankel? We rounded up a list of spirits and wines you may not know have a superstar connection, but more importantly taste great. Here’s our list of favorite celebrity spirits and wines.

Villa One Tequila – Nick Jonas & John Varvatos

Nick Jonas and menswear designer John Varvatos have created a tequila that is smoother than smooth, Villa One. Crafted in Jalisco, this collaboration came to be after the duo bonded over their love of tequila on a trip to Mexico. Toasting to “life as it should be,” that cheers swiftly grew into Villa One’s motto.

Unlike tequilas you may remember from your past, the Villa One Silver is not alcohol-forward. The extremely subtle nose is dry fruit and nuts with a no-burn finish, a lovely sipping tequila. Jonas revealed that his go-to cocktail for this brand is the “bloody Maria,” which swaps out the traditional vodka with the Silver and (of course) your favorite bloody Mary mix.

The Villa One Reposado enters with a caramel and butterscotch nose. Varvatos prefers his Reposado with a simple slice of orange. Meanwhile Jonas recommends something a little more ambitious. Mix the Reposado with chocolate bitters, a shot of espresso and top it all off with shaved dark chocolate for the perfect after dinner drink. Finally there’s the Villa One Anejo with oak barrel notes and a hint of banana.

Villa One Tequila $47 - $64 Buy It

Santo Tequila – Guy Fieri & Sammy Hagar

Guy Fieri isn’t just competitive in the kitchen. The celebrity chef — and co-owner of Santo Tequila — is just as meticulous when it comes to his fledgling spirits business. Santo, which Fieri co-founded with rocker Sammy Hagar in 2017, now offers three expressions of tequila: a traditional Blanco made with 100% Blue Weber agave and distilled in small copper pot stills; a tequila-mezcal hybrid fittingly dubbed “Mezquila;” and a brand new aged Reposado, which is at once smooth and complex.

For Fieri, the idea of starting a tequila line had less to do with profits and more with doing a project with Hagar, someone the Food Network star says he’s “been a fan of” for a long time. Hagar, who famously created Cabo Wabo tequila in the ’80s, had been looking to launch a new brand, after having sold Cabo Wabo to the Campari Group in 2007. Fieri says he was thrilled to partner with Hagar and learn from his success.

“Sammy is the guy that was the first person to ever really go and take their celebrity to launch [an alcohol line] and not use their celebrity,” Fieri told Variety, during a socially-distant launch event for Santo Reposado at Montana’s Lone Mountain Ranch. “He didn’t call it Sammy Hagar’s fucking tequila; he called it Cabo Wabo, after a song. Because he loved tequila, he loved Mexico, and he loved hanging out down there.”

“Tequila is one of those things that people just love, and it has always been fun,” Fieri says, admitting to doing his fair share of tequila shots in college. “Now,” however, “people are realizing that tequila is a high-end beverage,” he says, “and this is something that needs more respect — that’s what we’re trying to do with Santo.”

Santo Mezquila $48.99 Buy It

Teremana Tequila – Dwayne Johnson

The success story of 2020 truly is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila. The company set records in the spirit industry and is on track to sell 300,000 nine-liter cases in the company’s first 12 months of launching (this beats the very successful launch of Casamigos Tequila which sold for $1 billion in 2017 after selling 175,000 cases that year).

The history making sales are backed by the taste — this is one smooth tequila. The small batch production offers a reposado and a blanco, both with an exceedingly clean finish. This is a highly drinkable tequila, so it’s no wonder it’s hard to find it can sometimes be difficult to find in stock.

The name has Polynesian roots, Johnson revealed on the day he announced his partnership. “Tera means of the earth and mana is our powerful Polynesian spirit,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Spirit of the earth. From all of us here at Distilleria Teremana in Jalisco, we invite you to come have a drink.”

Even Fieri is excited about the success of Teremana, “Congratulations to Dwayne. He doesn’t come from the food business and he doesn’t come from the beverage business, and he’s been able to find a niche and do something with it. And talk about a good dude,” he adds. “He’s great.”

Teremana Tequila $37 - $40 Buy It

Dos Hombres – Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston

You don’t have to be a “Breaking Bad” fan to enjoy this fine mezcal. Created by former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, in combination with their “Maestro” Gregorio Velasco who is part of a long lineage of mezcal craftsmen. Their standard mezcal has the traditional smoky note, with a hint of wood from the barrels it was fermented in.

You cannot go wrong with the mezcal margarita (just lime juice, Cointreau and a hit of agave sweetener) but we highly recommend the “smooth as honey” recipe on their official website which blends the Dos Hombres mezcal with honey syrup, aromatic bitters and fresh lemon juice. Available on Reserve Bar and on Drizly (if you’re looking for a faster delivery).

If you’re looking for something really unique, splurge on the Dos Hombres Tobala Mezcal harvested from the tobala agave plant (grown for over 30 years) and hand selected by the maestro Velasco himself.

Dos Hombres Mezcal $65 Buy It

King St. Vodka

Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson’s reach has extended far beyond Hollywood. The actress co-founded fitness line Fabletics, penned two books, has a wine label and is now ready to carve out a spot in the spirits market. Inspired by memories of hosting friends in her former home on King Street in New York City, Hudson launched King St. recently in 2019.

The vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, produced with alkaline water and distilled seven times for purity in Santa Barbara, California. Of the several cocktail recipes on the official website we want to flag the now exceedingly popular (thank you “Below Deck”) espresso martini which King St. suggests combining: 1 1/2 oz. King St. vodka, 1 oz. single-origin finest quality espresso, 3/4 oz. premium coffee liqueur, 1 pinch of salt and garnish with an espresso bean.

King St. Vodka $30 Buy It

Heaven’s Door – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s special whiskey adorned with the welded iron gates that Dylan created in his metalworking studio at Black Buffalo Ironworks. This six-year-old straight bourbon whiskey is classic and has won several accolades over the years including the gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Heavens Door $50 Buy It

Wade Cellars – Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade took his talents from the court to the cellar with his wine line. Wade Cellars boasts a variety of elegant wines: reds, white, and rosé . Just recently the cellars have offered a social change bundle, with a promise to donate part of proceeds to the Social Change Fund. Bring the basketball superstar home with the Wade Cab and Chenin three-pack and impress any sports fanatic in your life.

Wade Cab & Chenin 3-pack $16.99 Buy It

LVE – John Legend

Is there anything EGOT winner John Legend can’t do? He launched his wine collection, LVE, in 2015 and has been creating delicious blends ever since. The 2019 rosé is delicate, crisp, and fruity; guaranteed to transport anyone who tastes it straight to the south of France, and it also comes as sparkling rosé, perfect for celebrations.

LVE by John Legend Sparkling Rosé $19.99 Buy It

Avaline – Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz’s wine line is cleaner than clean. The actor, along with co-founder Katherine Power, set out to create a label that is transparent, and free from unnecessary additives such as sugars, colors, and concentrates. The tasting duo set is perfect for any Angeleno in your life, and is vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free to boot! Plus, the aesthetically pleasing packaging doesn’t hurt.

Avaline Tasting Duo $38.99 Buy It

Invivo x SJP – Sarah Jessica Parker

As I was searching for the best NYE purchase, I couldn’t help but wonder… What if Carrie Bradshaw launched her own wine line? Good news: Invivo x SJP is chic, stylish, and sexy. Plus, the tasting set duo will look fabulous in anyone’s cellar or bar cart.

Invivo Tasting Set Duo $38.99 Buy It

Maison No. 9 – Post Malone

Posty’s Maison No. 9 is the ultimate addition to your holiday Zoom this year, or for “when you want to get a little fancy,” according to the rapper. It’s everything you want in a rosé: The packaging is badass while the product itself is crisp and smooth. Transport yourself to the French Riviera with Post Malone — well, his wine.

Maison No. 9 $27 Buy It

Château Miraval – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought the Château Miraval vineyard in 2008, released their first bottle in 2012, and got married in the château’s chapel in 2014. The gorgeous glass bottle is a gift on its own; and the pastel pink wine inside is dry, crisp, and refreshing. Pour an ice cold glass in the afternoon or sip it in the sun around lunch time.

Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé $19.95 Buy It

Hampton Water – Jon Bon Jovi

Hampton Water is summer in a bottle. The rosé, created by Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi, is the perfect gift for anyone trying to channel those lazy, hazy days under the sun — or for a parent who’s a big Bon Jovi fan. The bottle is chic and fresh and features a glass cork. All you need to do is sit back and sip.

Hampton Water Rose $29 Buy It