PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Restocks: Where to Get the New Consoles Before Black Friday

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holidays are here and a new generation of video game consoles is upon us. Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X have been released to gamers around the world, just in time for Black Friday. That being said, trying to find these coveted items can be tricky during the holiday season. However, for one night, both of the coveted consoles will be available for online purchase.

On Wednesday night, Nov. 25, Walmart will restock its virtual shelves at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) with the PS5, the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X consoles.

The new consoles bring their cutting-edge graphics to several new hit games, such as “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.” Here are some additional suggestions about what to buy for video game fans this holiday season, just in case you miss the sale.

PlayStation 5

Sony’s new console improves upon the already impressive PlayStation 4 with faster loading speeds, more breathtaking graphics and a controller built with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio technology.

Playstation Console $499 Buy It

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s fastest, most powerful console ever. In addition to being backwards compatible, Xbox Game Pass gives players a huge library of games to play with a membership.

Xbox Series X $499 Buy It

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo’s console is still expected to be a hit seller this holiday season, with the light, on-the-go Nintendo Switch Lite perfect for long car trips or plane rides, or for serious gaming sessions hooked up to a TV.

Nintendo Switch Lite $199 Buy It

‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

The sequel to PlayStation’s popular “Spider-Man” game from 2018, this new entry puts you in the spandex and web-shooters of young hero Miles Morales, popularized in the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” film, on the PlayStation 5 (although it’s also available for the PlayStation 4, if you can’t get your hands on the new console).

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition $49.88 Buy It

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’

“Assassins Creed Valhalla,” the latest game in the long-running action series, drops players into the Viking era of Europe in the 9th century to wage battles and uncover ancient mysteries. The new game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $49.94 Buy It

RUNMUS Gaming Headphones

All gamers need a pair of reliable headphones to fully immerse themselves in fantastical worlds and hear even the tiniest sound in their games. The RUNMUS gaming headphones deliver high quality audio along with a comfortable fit around the ears.

RUNMUS Gaming Headset $18.70 Buy It

Homall Gaming Chair

For long gaming sessions, comfort is most important. The Homall gaming chairs are designed to give players ergonomic support and come in a variety of colors.

Homall Gaming Chair $148 Buy It