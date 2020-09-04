The Best Studio Ghibli Merchandise

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Studio Ghibli’s animated films are works of wonder that are unparalleled in their creativity and beauty. The collection was recently added to HBO Max, making the films much more accessible for people Stateside to watch. Studio Ghibli’s aesthetic is incredibly unique and iconic, and thanks to an influx of memorabilia and merchandise, people can bring a piece of that into their homes and beyond. There’s now an official Studio Ghibli store on Amazon, so you don’t have to live in Japan to have easy access. Studio Ghibli via Bluefin works directly with Studio Ghibli and licenses as the official distributor in North America, importing official goods straight from Japan. To help you narrow down the offerings, we’ve selected the best Studio Ghibli merch. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Benelic ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ 7-Inch Replica Bus Stop Sign

We promise you’re not the only fan of “My Neighbor Totoro” who wants to take a ride on the cat bus. This replica of the iconic bus stop sign might be the closest you can get to going for a drive in real life. Super sturdy, it’s made from iron and stands just over seven inches tall. $15, amazon.com

2. Benelic “Spirited Away” Mysterious Color Changing Teacup Mug

Afternoon tea will be so much more fun when you’re sipping from this Mysterious Color Changing Teacup Mug with “Spirited Away” characters. When it’s empty or filled with cold water, the mug features No Face, Soots, Boh Mouse and Chiro’s name in Japanese characters. Once you add hot water, Charcoal becomes candy, No Face disappears and Chiro’s name becomes Sen with hot water. $27, amazon.com

3. Ensky ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ Jiji in Cage Paper Theater

Paper Theater, aka toy theater, is a tradition that goes back to early 19th century Europe. The paper craft kits allow you to build a mini theater to re-create famous scenes. This paper theater of an iconic scene from “Kiki’s Delivery Service” will enthrall all ages. $13.84, amazon.com

4. ‘Spirited Away’ Studio Ghibli No Face Man With Night Light

This striking nightlight of No Face Man from “Spirited Away” will light up a room in more ways than one. The unique piece makes a great gift, even if you’re gifting it to yourself! Made of resin, it’s easy to turn on and off. $12.99, amazon.com

5. The Art of ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

Based on the novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones, “Howl’s Moving Castle” is one of the most beloved Studio Ghibli films — and that’s saying a lot. A fantasy set in 19th century Europe, the Hayao Miyazaki movie follows a wizard named Howl and a young woman who must break an impossible curse. The animation is incredibly beautiful, from the titled moving castle to the landscapes. This book explores the art of the film, including concept sketches, character and background drawings, paintings and cell images. There are also interviews and commentary from the production staff and the director. It’s a must-have for the library of any Miyazaki fan, making it one of the best Studio Ghibli merch buys. $24.14, amazon.com

6. Ensky ‘Princess Mononoke’ Moro and San Artboard Jigsaw Puzzle

Puzzles are all the rage these days and Studio Ghibli fans can’t beat one of Moro and San from “Princess Mononoke.” Inspired by the Japanese movie poster for the film, it’s designed to look like an artboard canvas print, meaning it’s perfect to put on display once it’s complete. The jigsaw puzzle has 366 pieces and measures 307 x 237 x 21 mm when finished. $37, amazon.com

7. Studio Ghibli via Bluefin Benelic ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Hide-and-Seek Wreath Mirror

Spruce up your home décor with a touch of “My Neighbor Totoro” with this charming wreath mirror. The versatile piece can work in practically any room, from a bedroom to an entryway. It measures 9.7 L x 24.1 H x 22.4 W in centimeters. $30.31, amazon.com

8. Finex­­ Fully Auto Open/Close Umbrella Totoro

Just like in “My Neighbor Totoro,” he is always there to keep you dry! The umbrella is fully automatic, so it’s a cinch to open and close in seconds. Thanks to its high-density water repellent vinyl polyester fiber material, it’ll keep you safe in any storm and its steel shaft stands strong against the wind. It works equally well on sunny days because it has a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 40-plus. $20.99, amazon.com

9. DearMy Womens Casual Cotton Crew Socks

Talk about happy feet! This quad of socks each depict a scene from a classic Studio Ghibli film: “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” Made in Korea, the high-quality socks are made from 75% combed cotton, 15% nylon, 5% spandex and 5% other material. Super comfy, one size fits most. $12.99, amazon.com

10. Studio Ghibli Music Box Kaonashi No-Face (Spirited Away)

Strikingly unique, this music box with No Face from “Spirited Away” is one of the best Studio Ghibli merch options out there for its originality. Elegantly crafted, the music box plays “Itsumo Nando Demo,” which translates to “Always With Me” in English, and is the song that plays at the end of the film. The sound is delicate and the animatronics are enchanting. No batteries are needed, since it runs by cranking it. $60.70, amazon.com