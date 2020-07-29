Step Up Your Home Entertainment With the Best Smart TVs

For entertainment junkies, having a great TV has always been essential. Now that we’re spending more time than ever at home, that’s even more true, since our TV provides us with endless recreation and relaxation. But finding the best smart TVs can be tough, since there are so many options — but that also means you can find the best smart TV that has great features, checks off all your boxes and fits in your price range. From wallet-conscious options to splurge-worthy 4K OLED TVs, these are the best smart TVs for every budget. Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

1. LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX Series 77-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

An incredible picture quality and super-smart TV experience, housed in a sleek design, make this excellent TV a worthy splurge. OLED pixels have the exclusive ability to emit their own light, making for crystal-clear black, bright color, sharp contrast and a crisp picture, with a whopping 8.3 million pixels. The webOS platform makes it a cinch to stream shows and films with apps. The Magic Remote works with motion control or the sound of your voice for easy browsing. The TV also boasts an advanced Gen 3 AI Processor 4K. Designed for gaming, the LG OLED TV has AI-powered picture quality to bring your games to life. $4,496.99, amazon.com

2. Hisense 55-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV With Alexa Compatibility and Voice Remote

For those on a tight budget won’t be able to beat this Hisense when it comes to the best smart TVs that don’t break the bank. It features incredibly bright 4k detail, smooth motion, amplified color and brightness for a great watching experience. Built in Roku TV makes navigating it a dream, giving one-touch access to channels and streaming. The motion rate 240-image processing allows sports and action movies to live up to their viewing potential by minimizing picture lag to create a crystal-clear image without motion blur. You can control the TV with the Roku remote app via your smartphones or your voice. $449.99, amazon.com

3. Sony X950G 65-Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV With HDR and Alexa Compatibility

You won’t miss a single detail on the screen with this 4K UHD resolution that delivers clarity and brightness. The Triluminos display and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping make the picture look very realistic. The top-notch audio comes courtesy of the acoustic multi-audio syncing sound with action. You don’t have to worry about blur during the big game thanks to motion flow XR technology. The TV works with Alexa and Apple Airplay 2 for endless streaming. $1,298.00, amazon.com

4. Samsung Q90 Series 65-Inch Smart TV, QLED 4K UHD With HDR and Alexa Compatibility

A trick to snagging one of the best smart TVs at a better price is buying the previous year’s model. This 2019 version still has all the bells and whistles, including over a billion color shades and 100% color volume for incredible detail. The LEDs automatically adjust contrast between pure whites and the deepest blacks to ensure clarity for every scene, including the darkest ones. $1,897.99, amazon.com

5. Hisense 32-Inch Class H55 Series Android Smart TV With Voice Remote

Incredibly, this smart TV will barely set you back more than a Benjamin, but it doesn’t scrimp on smart TV functions, including motion rate 120-image processing to prevent motion blur, making you feel like you’re right there with the action when playing video games or watching sports. Two six-watt speakers and DTS studio sound virtual surround sound create theater-worthy crisp sound. Conveniently, you can control the TV with the easy-to-use voice-enabled remote. There’s also pristine 720p picture quality and built-in Wi-Fi. $129.99, amazon.com

6. Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-Inch Smart 4K UHD With Dolby Vision TV — Fire TV Edition

Fire TV comes built into this smart TV, so you’ll be ready to stream from Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max, to name a few, as soon as it’s out of the box. The 4K Ultra HD picture boasts over eight million pixels for incredibly contrast, clarity and color. The voice remote with Alexa makes it effortless to search for your shows and movies, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, simply with the sound of your voice. One of its many features includes automatic over-the-air software updates, so your TV will always have the latest. $349.99, amazon.com

7. Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-Inch 4K UHD TV — Fire TV Edition

You’ll never run out of things to watch with built-in Fire TV — and they’ll never look better, thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality. Over eight million pixels makes the picture pop with fantastic clarity, deep contrast and intense colors. The remote puts so much at your fingertips, from searching for what to watch to switching inputs to launching apps, all powered by your voice. $289.99, amazon.com

8. Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HD Smart TV With HDR and Alexa Compatibility

If you can never find what to watch next, this is the best smart TV for you because of its on-screen guide that makes it easy to find content. Quantum dots in over a billion shades of color and 100% color volume deliver an impressive picture. The 4K quantum processor ensures every detail is sharp and the color is true, while quantum HDR 4x means you get incredible realism. Loaded with smart TV features, those include OneRemote to control all compatible devices, Bixby voice command, SmartThings to control compatible home appliances and devices, and smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. $699.99, amazon.com

9. Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote (65H8G, 2020 Model)

This smart TV has a lot of colors — we’re talking over a billion, to be precise, and they’re all in ultra-bright 4K detail. There are plenty of other perks, too, such as Android TV for fast, easy access to entertainment and apps. You’ll also get a movie-theater-worthy experience at home courtesy of Dolby Vision HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG picture and Dolby Atmos sound technologies for Surround Sound. There’s game mode to watch the score in a prime picture, plus a voice-enabled remote. $699.99, amazon.com