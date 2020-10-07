All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Do you consider fall TV the happiest time of year? Can you name every character in the Marvel universe? Are you still proud of your comic book collection? If you just answered “yes” to any or all of these questions, then you might be a pop culture junkie. And what every pop culture junkie needs is more pop culture. These days, the best way to get that fix is with the best pop culture subscription boxes. With movie theaters still closed in many places across the country and perusing your favorite comic book shops not quite what it used to be, the best pop culture subscription boxes can fill that vacancy in your life.

Pick a theme and the best stuff out there will be delivered straight to your door every month or quarter, depending on the time frame of the subscription. They’re typically filled with figurines, T-shirts, limited-edition swag and other licensed merch. There’s truly just the right subscription box out there for everyone, whether you can’t get enough Harry Potter, superheroes or Hello Kitty. With the holidays around the corner, they make the perfect gift, but we don’t blame you if you just want to gift them to yourself. These are the best pop culture subscription boxes to get you started.

1. Cratejoy Game Over Box

If you’ve been hooked on Super Mario Brothers games since they first entered the gaming scene three decades ago, you need the Game Over subscription box in your life. Each month you’ll receive at least four items from your favorite Nintendo games. Every box comes with a T-shirt and you can expect other surprises like a figurine, plush, collectibles and exclusives. You’ll feel like you conquered the castle every time it shows up in your mailbox. Starting at $26.99 per month, cratejoy.com

2. Funko POP! POP in a Box Classic

Funko POP! Pieces truly has something for everyone, which is why you’ll want to collect them all. And with their POP in a Box monthly subscription, you can! You can opt for a specific themed subscription, like “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” Marvel, superheroes, Disney, “Game of Thrones” and many, many more, or opt for the POP in a Box Classic to get a little bit of everything. To ensure you won’t get anything you don’t want or something that’s already in your collection, it includes access to their pop collection tracker so they can deliver the best possible mystery Pop! subscription box. Starting at $10.99 per month, popinabox.us

3. My Geek Box

You can truly geek out with the monthly My Geek Box, which is filled with an assortment of gear from pop culture favorites. It’s a mystery every month until it arrives on your doorstep, so you won’t know which franchises are included until then. Each box has four to seven collectibles with a limited edition T-shirt thrown in the mix, as well as toys, lifestyle goods, exclusive subscriber offers and more. Starting at $26.99 per month, mygeekbox.us

4. Cratejoy The Accio! Box

For adult “Harry Potter” fans, it’s hard to beat the Cratejoy The Accio! Box as the best pop culture subscription box. Every month they’ll be transported to Hogwarts with four to five items that range from home decor, candles, bath and body care, to collectibles. The only cruelty-free subscription box inspired by the Potterverse, everything is curated by a team of certified Potterhead nerds who put loads of consideration into each item. Many are handmade and from independent brands, plus they offer inclusive sizing from XS to 4XL. Of course, the first step after joining is choosing your house. Starting at $32 per month, cratejoy.com

5. Loot Crate

The team behind the Loot Crate subscription boxes claim to be the biggest geeks around, so they know how to curate the perfect package every month. Their “in-house fandom specialists” are dedicated to finding fun, new and interesting products, narrowing it down to three to four products in every box from a range of pop culture franchises across movies, TV shows, games and comics. Expect to find licensed and exclusive collectibles, gear, art prints, shirt, bags, figures and more, all with a different theme every month. Starting at $24.99 per month, lootcrate.com

6. Funko Marvel Collector Corps Box

It’s basically a fact that Marvel fans are hardcore fans. They know the Marvel Universe inside and out, so they need a subscription box to match. That’s where the Marvel Collector Corps subscription box comes in. It’s all about iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and each box has a different theme. Inside you’ll find four to five exclusive collectibles, created and curated by Funko, such as Pop! vinyl figures and T-shirts. Starting at $29.99 per month, amazon.com

7. Loot Crate Hello Kitty and Friends

The very definition of kawaii — which means “cute” in Japanese — this bi-monthly mystery subscription box is a dream come true for Hello Kitty fans. The Loot Crate team partners up with Sanrio to select the best collectibles, apparel, accessories, figures and more that are exclusive to subscribers, spanning all of the beloved Sanrio characters. Starting at $39.99 every two months, lootcrate.com

8. Cratejoy Finders Seekers — Escape Room Game

Hands down the best pop culture subscription box for Escape Room fans, this delivery lets you create the experience at home every month. Coronavirus has made visiting Escape Rooms tricky, so this is the perfect alternative. Each month brings a new challenge set in a different city and culture, which you explore while solving puzzles and codes, so it’s ideal for travel lovers, too. Great for the family to do together, it’s designed for ages 10 and up. It typically takes two to four hours to complete each puzzle and in case you get stumped, there are clues and a team on standby to help via Facebook. Starting at $25 per month, cratejoy.com