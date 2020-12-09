Deck Your Tree With the Best Pop Culture Christmas Ornaments

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are so many holiday traditions to love during the merriest season. One that everyone looks forward to year after year is decorating the tree. A classic that happens with every generation, it’ll never change. One thing that does change though is the ornaments themselves. Sure, there will always be tinsel, garlands, lights, stars, nostalgic family favorites and plenty of other accoutrements to adorn the Christmas tree with, but the addition of a new ornament, especially a pop culture-themed one, can keep your tree fresh and funny.

The best pop culture Christmas tree ornaments add a knowing wink to all that holiday spirit. That can be anything from a character from your favorite TV show or movie to a game to a book — you name it. Whatever you’re passionate about, just dangle it from the branches to make the merriest time of year even happier. From Baby Yoda to “Stranger Things” to “Die Hard,” we’ve rounded up the best pop culture Christmas tree ornaments to hang from your branches this holiday season.

1. Hallmark ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Christmas Ornament

When we’re talking the best pop culture Christmas tree ornaments, you have to include an option from one of the greatest pop culture staples of all time: “The Wizard of Oz.” Dorothy’s sparkling ruby slippers are a pretty reminder that there’s no place like home and that sentiment rings extra true during the holidays. Made of resin, the ornament comes in a box with a hanger attachment so it’s ready to adorn your tree.

2. Numskull Official ‘Star Wars The Mandalorian’ Baby Yoda 3D Christmas Tree Decoration Ornament

If there’s one good thing that came out of 2020, it’s all the Baby Yoda merch. Even people who didn’t see a single episode of “The Mandalorian” couldn’t get enough of the tiny tyke and his memes. This 3D ornament of The Child using the Force in his hovering pram is made from high-quality plastic so you can hang it from the tree year after year. Plus, it’s official Star Wars merch.

3. Old World Christmas Ornaments Video Game Controller Glass Blown Ornament

You can practically hear the soundtrack to your favorite Nintendo game as you hang this on the tree. Though the controller is relatively new, the techniques used to make this traditionally hand-crafted ornament are quite old. Made with techniques that originated in the 1800s, the molten glass was mouth-blown into finely carved molds, then hand-painted and glittered. Mario would approve!

4. Kurt Adler Bob Ross with Hat Blow Mold Ornament

Talk about a happy little tree! Bring the Zen of Bob Ross to your Christmas décor with this officially-licensed Bob Ross ornament. He traded in his painter’s garb for a Santa hat and holiday sweater to spread holiday joy.

5. Christmas ‘Die Hard’ Santa Ornament

Yippee ki yay! Everyone in the know agrees that “Die Hard” remains one of the best Christmas movies of all time. This laser-cut “Die Hard” ornament crafted from raw wood gives off a delightfully woodsy scent while blessing your Christmas tree with the presence of John McClane.

6. Pee-Wee Herman Christmas Ornament

Pee-Wee Herman spreads joy better than anyone, making him the perfect face to decorate the tree with. This ornament is probably the closest you can get to spending Christmas at Pee-Wee’s playhouse.

7. Telestic Design Murray Christmas Bill Murray Holiday Ornament

You’ll have a very Murray Christmas indeed with Bill Murray bringing cheer to your tree. The hand-painted ornament is made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced wood, so it does good while looking good.

8. Tree Buddees Santa Things Funny Stranger Things Parody Glass Christmas Ornament

Who can resist a good pun? Not “Stranger Things” fans! After all, the show has been Christmas ready since season one when they used Christmas lights to communicate with Will in the upside down. The quirky ornament is made from high-quality blown glass with a gold crown on top and gold string.

9. Hallmark Harry Potter Christmas Ornament

Add some holiday magic — literally — with a Harry Potter ornament. Every muggle will love this charming ornament of The Boy Who Lived. Made of resin, it comes packaged in a gift-ready box with a hanger attachment.

10. Christmas Is Coming Ornament

Winter isn’t the only thing coming — Christmas is too! “Game of Thrones” enthusiasts will love the holiday twist on the show’s seasonal catchphrase. The ornament is made from raw wood, a feature those in The North would surely appreciate.

11. Ew, David ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Ornament

The Rose family sure knows how to throw a killer holiday party! Bring some of their holiday spirit into your home with this delightful David Rose ornament. Featuring the famous “Ew, David” phrase constantly spoken by Alexis, the sparkly design will light up the tree.

12. Hallmark ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington Ornament

If you like your Christmas with a bit of Halloween mixed in, then this is the pop culture Christmas ornament for you! Jack Skellington, aka the Pumpkin King, from the classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” adds his macabre holiday cheer to the tree.

13. Hallmark Buddy the Elf Ornament

We love “Elf,” we love “Elf” and we don’t care who knows it! One of the most beloved Christmas characters of all time deserves prime real estate on your Christmas tree. This ornament is even more fun than pushing all of the buttons on the elevator.

14. Captain America Christmas Tree Ornament

Bring the superhero spirit to your Christmas tree with a Captain America ornament. It’s just the merry Marvel touch needed! In his signature costume, Captain America looks ready to save the day.

15. Rick and Morty With Santa Hats Ornaments

Every “Rick and Morty” fan will want their favorite duo dangling from their tree! This set of two ornaments comes with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith decked out in Santa hats, showing off their Christmas spirit.

16. Hallmark Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Ornament

A Charlie Brown Christmas Holiday Special is surely one of the most loved Christmas specials of all time, and the Christmas tree is also one of the most iconic! Celebrate both season after season by adding this ornament to your collection.

17. Hallmark Pixar Toy Story Woody Ornament

Just like Christmas, “Toy Story” brings out all the warm, fuzzy feelings, and no one does that better than Woody. That’s why the brave and loyal sheriff is a fan favorite who will love becoming part of your family ritual of decorating the tree.

18. Telestic Design Rockstar Christmas Ornament

Looking to add some rock star edge to your tree? Then hang this David Bowie ornament from a branch for an instant infusion of cool. The ornament is made from sustainably sourced wood in the Pacific Northwest.

19. ‘Friends’ TV Show Ornament

We challenge you to name a peephole more iconic than the one in Rachel and Monica’s apartment. “Friends” fans will be head over heels for this peephole frame ornament!

20. Hallmark Eeyore With Wreath Ornament

If Eeyore can get decked out for Christmas then everyone can! The beloved Winnie the Pooh character gets spruced up for the season with a festive Santa hat and wreath.

