MasterClass Launches ‘Buy One, Gift One’ Deal for the Holidays

MasterClass, the popular e-learning platform that taps celebrities and newsmakers to teach online classes, has unveiled a new holiday deal in an effort to shore up subscriptions before the end of the year.

The latest MasterClass deal gets you a free subscription to gift to a recipient of your choice, when you sign up for a subscription for yourself. The “Buy One, Gift One” deal launched last week and runs until November 30. An annual subscription to MasterClass costs $180 and gets you unlimited access to 90+ courses on the site, with topics ranging from screenwriting to acting to directing. Celebrity instructors on MasterClass include Martin Scorsese teaching filmmaking, Spike Lee teaching directing, and David Lynch leading a series on “creativity in film.” Other actors on the site include Jodie Foster, Steve Martin and Judd Apatow. The site also has a range of courses spanning music, cooking and current events, taught by notables like Carlos Santana, Gordon Ramsay, Anna Wintour and even tennis lessons with Serena Williams.

MasterClass courses are offered in easy-to-digest video format, with members able to watch the videos on their own timing and at their own pace. Stream the videos on a computer, or via your mobile device using the MasterClass app (iOS and Android). Many of the classes come with downloadable course materials too, if you want to take your reading off-line.

It’s been a busy year for MasterClass, who have seen subscriptions increase as the coronavirus pandemic forced people to look for things to do at-home. The online education site also announced in May that it had raised $100 million in new funding, bringing the current valuation of the company to more than $800 million.

The goal for the company now is to expand its subscriber base, which is something the current MasterClass deal should be able to do. The deal, which is live now, gets you instant access to the company’s entire course catalog, with no limit into what courses you take and how often you take them. Purchase one subscription for $180 and receive another year-long subscription for free. See all the details now at MasterClass.com.