The 10 Best Marvel Universe Face Masks

There’s a very easy way you can be just like your favorite Marvel superhero and save lives: Wear a face mask. Truly, it’s that simple. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone wear a face mask every time they go out in public, especially when social distancing isn’t possible, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. To make wearing a face mask a lot more fun, you can sport one with Captain America, Iron Man or Thor, to name a few. Another perk of wearing reusable face masks instead of disposable ones is they’re much better for the planet. Plus, disposable masks are still in short supply, so save them for first responders and others who need them most. These are the best Marvel Universe face masks. Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

1. Cafey Unisex Reusable Iron Man Earloop Face Veil

The inspiring image of Iron Man flying in the sky will make you want to wear this face mask every day. Made from soft, lightweight and breathable polyester, it’s comfortable to wear. It has a replaceable filter for an added layer of protection. $12.99, amazon.com

2. POK-UJNTION Captain America Men/Womens Covers

Just like Captain America’s shield protects him from danger, this face mask featuring his shield will protect you, too. The breathable mask is made from four-side projectile fabric and has elastic straps to make taking it on and off a cinch. It’s also dust proof and protects you from the elements. $12.70, amazon.com

3. Hulk Anti-Dust Washable Reusable Mouth Face Cover

Give coronavirus the Hulk smash with this washable polyester mask. Soft and breathable, the elastic band has a buckle for easy adjustment to get the perfect fit. $10.99, amazon.com

4. Ryaody “The Avengers: Endgame” Face Cover

When you can’t decide which superhero to wear, you can have a bunch with this Avengers mask. The ergonomic cut and adjustable elastic bands make this breathable polyester mask extra comfy. $8.89, amazon.com

5. POK-UJNTION Spider-Man Men/Womens Covers

Your spidey senses will be tingling whenever you wear this Spider-Man mask! The super soft fabric will feel nice against your skin. $12.70, amazon.com

6. Shung Wolverine Adjustable Earloop Face Anti-Dust Mask

Sink your claws into this Wolverine face mask. Just like Wolverine, it offers double protection with a replaceable filter. The face mask is also waterproof and breathable. $14.99, amazon.com

7. BTVE Black Widow Unisex Reusable Nose Mouth Dust Cover

You’ll give off major femme fatale vibes when wearing this Black Widow face mask. Fun and functional, it’s made from soft and breathable polyester. $13.99, amazon.com

8. Fifth Sun Avengers Kids Dust Face Cover

Adults can’t have all the fun! Give your kids their very own Avengers face mask. According to the CDC, kids over age two also need to wear a face mask and this one is specifically designed for children under 6. $11.80, amazon.com

9. PENGTU Marvel’s Superhero Black Panther

Show your Wakanda Forever pride in this Black Panther mask. Made of five layers of breathable polyester fabric surrounding a filter, you’ll literally breathe easier when you feel safer. $13.98, amazon.com

10. CaCosi Unisex Marvel Captain America Face Cover

Both kids and adults can rock this Captain America face mask. Made from 100% cotton, it will keep you safe in style. $12.90, amazon.com