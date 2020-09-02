The Best Latinx-Owned Beauty Lines

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Belleza, which means beauty, is a word that has a lot of meaning to the Latinx community. As the top consumers, the Latinx community has some of the biggest buying power in the beauty world and there are approximately 60 million Latinx people living in the U.S. now. Plus, plenty of the most talented hair and makeup artists are Latinx, but that doesn’t always mean they are represented on the shelves. However, that is changing, with more Latinx-owned beauty brands entering the space and gaining more attention. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, these are the Latinx-owned beauty brands you should know and support right now. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Elaluz

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Camila Coelho has amassed nearly nine million Instagram followers, so it was only a matter of time before she put her expertise into her own line. She just launched her own beauty and lifestyle brand, Elaluz, which is all about clean ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, influenced by her Brazilian heritage and being a global jetsetter. The line launched with two lip products. There’s 24K Lip Therapy, a hydrating treatment with actual 24K gold for antioxidants and four oils and butters. The Lip & Cheek Stain has coconut water to soften, smooth and hydrate lips, as well as Brazilian guarana and prickly pear extract. The long lasting formula has major staying power, buildable color and is a universal sheer red that flatters everyone. $34, net-a-porter.com

2. Beautyblender

When Rea Ann Silva invented the Beautyblender in 2003, it was a true game changer that forever changed the way we apply makeup. When HD TV came about in 2002, how makeup was applied had to be updated to match the high-def technology, so the Mexican-Portuguese makeup artist created the now ubiquitous hot pink teardrop sponge that made applying and blending makeup look flawless and feel easy. Since then, the line has expanded to range of sponges in many sizes and colors, makeup brushes, foundation, concealer, primers, highlighter and setting spray, to name a few. $20, ulta.com

3. Cuerpa

A play on the Spanish word “cuerpo,” which means “body,” Cuerpa is all about tapping into the power of responsibly sourced all-natural ingredients to care for our bodies. Their goals of a more beautiful world and beautiful bodies are intertwined. Founder Edwin Jimenez Casanova, who hails from the Dominican Republic, creates his luxurious skincare products in small batches sans any chemicals or synthetics, instead relying on sophisticated, effective organic and natural ingredients like herbs, clay and vegan oils. For example, their Terre Bleue Balancing Facial Oil is a magical multitasker packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids that soothes, regenerates damaged skin cells, moisturizes and boosts skin elasticity. The potent ingredient list includes blue tansy to balance skin, manuka to reduce oil production and treat acne, frangipani to keep skin supple and rose for hydration. $48, cuerpa.com

4. Alamar Cosmetics

Born in Cuba and raised in Miami, Gabriela Trujillo launched Alamar Cosmetics in 2018 and named it after her hometown in Cuba. The hands-on CEO and founder also serves as the creative director and lead makeup artist for all photo shoots. More than just makeup, Trujillo aims for Alamar Cosmetics to shine a spotlight on the voices and cultures within the Latinx community. She recently launched the Spanglish Collection to celebrate growing up with Latinx culture in the ’90s and early ’00s, particularly the slang, music and fashion. The nostalgia comes through in a trio of products: Pero Primero, Primer!, a water-based eyeshadow primer infused with shea butter; the Spanglish Brush Trio and the Spanglish Pressed Pigment Palette, featuring eight shades in pink and pearl — four shimmers, four mattes — with Spanglish names like Ay Que Cute, Muy Excited and Eres un Show. $28, alamarcosmetics.com

5. Tata Harper

Tata Harper’s eponymous premium skincare line is devoted to all-natural, pure, efficacious ingredients and is free of synthetics, toxins and chemicals. The Colombia native paved the way for green skincare that’s luxurious and delivers results, earning her an impressive celebrity following along the way. She’s now based in Vermont, where the line is produced from her organic farm. Her latest launch, the Water Lock Moisturizer, is their first product with a sustainable refill system to reduce waste. The lightweight moisturizer has water-locking technology to keep hydration in the upper layers of the skin, where it’s most needed. The formula boasts 19 high-performance ingredients, including pomegranate spheres to help skin absorb water and orange spheres to boost the skin barrier. $68, sephora.com

6. Reina Rebelde

CEO and founder Regina Merson looked to her personal life as a Mexican woman living an American life for inspiration to create her makeup brand. The cruelty-free products are made in the U.S. and encompass everything from eyeshadow palettes to a rainbow of liquid eyeliners to bold lipsticks. The High Shine Gloss is super-pigmented to deliver color while keeping your lips hydrated and can be worn solo or layered. $14, amazon.com

7. Sigma Beauty

Known for making some of the best makeup brushes in the industry, Sigma Beauty will change the way you apply makeup. Founded by couple Simone Xavier and Rene Xavier Filho in 2009, they started with one brush and now offer a full array to flawlessly apply practically any product you can think of. This collaboration with Hollie Woodward features three synthetic-bristle brushes and a travel bag selected by the beauty and lifestyle influencer. The trio of the F80 Flat Kabuki Brush, F05 Small Contour Brush and E70 Medium Angled Shading Brush covers the bases and is a great introduction to the brand of brushes. $50, nordstrom.com

8. Luna Magic

Sisters and co-founders Shaira and Mabel Frias embrace bold, vibrant makeup colors as a nod to their Dominican heritage, giving many of their product hues names in Spanish. Since launching in March 2019, Luna Magic has become known for its eyeshadows that are ready for a party and luxe faux mink lashes. Their best-selling Uno eyeshadow palette features 12 pigment-packed shades in a mix of metallics and mattes made to work with all skin tones. $26, walmart.com

9. Melt Cosmetics

During brunch in 2012, first-generation Mexican-American makeup artist Lora Arellano and Dana Bomar started chatted about how they couldn’t find the super-saturated, bold makeup they were looking for. So they teamed up to launch Melt Cosmetics and make their own. Unsurprisingly, the color payoff is incredible. As if the Day of the Dead-esque design of their Amor Eterno Illuminacion Highlighter wasn’t cool enough, the lustrous pink highlighter gives off a gorgeous glow for up to 12 hours. $39, sephora.com