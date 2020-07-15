The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2020

Every year leading up to Halloween, people race to come up with the funniest, most creative costume. That often means finding inspiration from the biggest pop culture moments of the year — and getting other to people to wonder why they didn’t think of that first. The year isn’t close to being over and 2020 has already given us plenty of fodder. On All Hallows’ Eve, there’s no better way to celebrate that than with a great costume. You could dress up as coronavirus, but we’ve got plenty of other suggestions, too. These are the pop culture moments that will make the best Halloween costumes. Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

1. Dr. Fauci

You knew a coronavirus-themed costume was coming! Everyone’s favorite doctor is sure to be the best Halloween costume of the year. The beauty of it is how easy it is to dress up as him. All you need is a regular doctor’s costume and then you can add glasses and a Dr. Fauci nametag. This kit comes with a hat, coat, shirt, pants and a face mask. $14.99, amazon.com

2. Black Widow

You simply can’t go wrong with a character from the Marvel universe on Halloween, and that’s especially true when the character is played by Scarlett Johansson. This officially licensed costume has everything you need to nail the look: a zip-front jumpsuit with 3D boot tops, pull-on knee pads, a black belt with silver buckles that ties in the back and black arm gauntlets with bullet details. $39.46, amazon.com

3. Alexander Hamilton

Thanks to “Hamilton” coming to Disney Plus this summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical has once again taken center stage — pun intended. Dress up as everyone’s favorite founding father and you’ll be sure to be a smash hit as well. The colonial officer costume includes a jacket, vest front, jabot, knickers and boot-top shoe covers. Tony award sold separately! $40.27, amazon.com

4. Eleven from “Stranger Things”

“Stranger Things” is just rife with material for Halloween costumes, starting with Eleven. This officially licensed “Stranger Things” costume is the long- sleeve pink dress that Eleven wore in season one. Complete the look with a dab of fake blood under your nose, tube socks, classic white kicks, a wig and a withering stare. $30.35, amazon.com

5. Demogorgon from “Stranger Things”

Like we said, there are just way too many options from “Stranger Things” to include just one costume. And if you’re the type who loves a good scary look on Halloween, a Demogorgon is for you. The costume has you covered with a jumpsuit, foam chest piece attached at the shoulders and side seams and fabric hood with foam petals. $69.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Harley Quinn

You know it takes quite a character to upstage the Joker, but Harley Quinn does just that, so imagine what’ll that do for you at your Halloween party. You can dress up as her as part of a squad, go with your own Joker or be solo for the night. The costume includes a jacket with attached top, shorts, fishnet tights and the belt. Throw on a wig and copy her makeup and you’ll be all set. The bat is sold separately and it’s the perfect final touch. $29.55, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

7. The Mandalorian

It’s simply not Halloween unless someone wears a “Star Wars” costume, so that might as well be you. Make it the Mandalorian, the newest character from a galaxy far, far away to capture everyone’s imaginations. You’ll feel like the intergalactic hero dressed up in his top, pants, cloak, amour and gloves. Carry around a Baby Yoda doll for bonus points. $49.99, amazon.com

8. Wonder Woman

The more the release date for “Wonder Woman 1984” gets pushed back, the more we can’t wait to see Gal Gadot reprise her iconic role on the silver screen. It’s just one more reason — not that you needed one — to step into the superhero’s cape this Halloween. This officially licensed kit has the dress, belt, gauntlets and tiara. Superpowers are not for sale. $33.10, amazon.com