Do you have a streaming subscription to every service out there? Is your TV connected to too many gadgets to count? Do you have a Kindle and an iPad and any other tablet you can think of? Then you might just be a media junkie. But who isn’t these days? Since we’ve spent more time than ever at home in 2020, we need to keep ourselves entertained. Whether your media fix is all about moves, video games, music or just scrolling through social media, we all have our happy place to escape to from the everyday for a bit. And if we can make those moments even better, that’s just what’s needed for the holiday season and long winter ahead. That’s why we rounded up the best gifts for media junkies. Whether you’re looking presents for family and friends — or yourself — there is something for practically everyone on your list. Plus, spreading the joy of entertainment is truly in the Christmas spirit. From enhancing their watching to playing to listening to scrolling, these are the best gifts for media junkies.

1. Kindle Paperwhite

The ultimate e-reader keeps getting better and better. Considered the gold standard in the industry, this is one of the best gifts for pop culture junkies. Just one battery charge lasts for weeks. Now it’s available in more than basic black — choose from Twilight Blue, Plum or Sage. The thinnest and lightest version yet, it’s more portable than ever. Its 300 ppi glare-free display gives it the feel of a real paper book, including when you’re outside in bright sunlight. Another major upgrade is that it’s waterproof, making it safe to enjoy at the beach or during a bath. Opt for 8 GB 32 GB for plenty of storage for magazines, books, comics and audiobooks. Kindle Paperwhite comes with Audible, so you can use Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Whether you’re reading in dim light before bedtime or outside, the built-in adjustable light always delivers the optimal lighting.

Kindle Paperwhite $99.99 Buy It

2. Echo Dot

The Echo Dot has gotten yet another makeover, making this the fourth generation, complete with a new look. The upgraded sound has clearer highs, more dynamic mid tones and a deep bass for optimal sound. The sound of your voice controls what’s playing, including streaming music from Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, radio stations, podcasts, Audible audiobooks and more. Ask Alexa to do anything from play music to check the weather, set alarms, play the news or answer questions, to name a few. The built-in hub lets you set up compatible devices to control lights and locks. It makes calls hands-free and connects with other Echo units across the house so you can make announcements. And you can synchronize it with other Echoes in your home to play music or connect it to a TV for home theater audio.

Echo Dot $29.99 Buy It

3. Apple TV

Bring Apple’s clever interfacing to your TV with their streaming hub that will make it hard to ever leave your couch again. Apple TV boasts 1080p HD for top quality video, Dolby digital plus 7.1 surround sound, an A8 chip, voice search via the Siri Remote and many, many more. Thanks to the thousands of apps in the apps store, you can get everything from Netflix to HBO Now, Hulu, Amazon Prime video, ESPN and iTunes. It’s also a cinch to connect your iPhone and iPad to the TV, so you can turn it into the biggest virtual photo album.

4. Amazon eero mesh WiFi system

These days the top notch quality entertainment systems won’t do you any good if your WiFi is holding you back. The Amazon eero mesh WiFi system is a three-pack that will deliver great WiFi for your entire home, replacing your router and covering up to a whopping 5,000 square feet. Featuring TrueMesh technology, it’ll smartly route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering and dropoffs. It’s compatible with Alexa so you can manage WiFi access across different devices across your home. It only gets better with age, since it has automatic updates to keep your network secure and everything running optimally. Best of all, the simple setup takes less than 10 minutes.

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system $174.00 Buy It

5. Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

If you really want to blow away someone on your nice list, the Oculus VR Gaming Headset is one of the best gifts for media junkies. After experiencing virtual gaming, they’ll never be able to go back. The Oculus Rift S has an impressively expansive gaming library. The optics are incredible, with a sharp display and next generation lenses. Its ergonomic design equals comfortable game play, which also speeds up your reactions.

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset $299.00 Buy It

6. VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector

Anything that transforms a lucky recipient’s living room into a home movie theater is one of the best gifts for media junkies. This mini projector will do just that. With impressive 1920×1080 resolution, the portable multimedia projector can be connected to a smartphone, PS3, PS4 or X-Box to view movies, TV shows or photos. The custom bag is ideal for on-the-go ease.

VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector $99.99 Buy It

7. TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

Another necessity for the entertainment addicts in your life is a sold pair of wireless earbuds, making this pair one of the best gifts for media junkies. The TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds have the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and in-call stereo sound. The 6mm speaker driver delivers crisp, authentic sound and a powerful bass. An inner nano-coating makes these earbuds waterproof for one meter deep for 30 minutes. Each charge provides over six hours of playtime, plus the charging case delivers an extra 24 hours of juice.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds $39.99 Buy It

8. GE Backlit Universal Remote Control

Make their lives easier and a lot more convenient with one of the best universal TV remotes. One clicker can control everything with the press of a few buttons. Fully backlit with soft-blue LEDs, they’ll never have to fumble around in the dark to find the remote. The GE Backlit Universal Remote Control is compatible with all major brands and comes pre-programmed for Roku and Samsung TVs. (However, it doesn’t work with a Roku streaming stick, Fire TV stick or other RF streaming devices.) Up to four different audio and video components can be connected to it, including TVs, Blu-ray/DVD players, cable/satellite receivers, soundbars and streaming media players. Thanks to its expansive remote code library, it works with all of the latest gadgets.

GE Backlit Universal Remote Control $16.99 Buy It