Slam-Dunk Gift Ideas for NBA Fans & Basketball Buffs To Score Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regardless of the specific team you call yours, if you’re an avid—or even average— basketball fan, 2020 has been quite an interesting year to say the least—and frankly, both a tragic and stellar year if you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers with the death of Kobe Bryant in January and the team’s championship win in November. With two partial seasons behind us (the original NBA season was halted due to the pandemic in mid-March and resumed with stricter restrictions back in July), the 2021 NBA season officially starts once again on December 22nd, giving basketball fans a little extra excitement this year to ring in the new year.

While opening presents under the tree and drinking copious amounts of eggnog with loved ones are surely two solid holiday traditions to take part in each Christmas, for NBA lovers, watching basketball games all day long is yet another holiday gift to look forward to each year. While the holiday season may look a bit different this year due to tight social distancing practices in place in much of the country, it appears that the traditional NBA schedule will continue this year, and whether you’re looking to celebrate with some new merch or find the perfect gift for the super-fan on your list this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for NBA fans that you’ll definitely want to add to your basket.

Stephen Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball Handling & Scoring on MasterClass

Courtesy of MasterClass.

For NBA fans who also like to shoot hoops themselves (or at least would like to), MasterClass offers an online course taught by Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. This class is the perfect last minute, no need to worry abotu delivery.

BUY NOW: $119 Buy It

‘NBA 2K21’

WNBA Orange Hoodie

Fashion and basketball have always been synonymous, so there’s no excuse to not look fabulous, even on your couch. In the year of sweats show some love to the WNBA. This now iconic orange hoodie has been seen sported by our WNBA heroes (naturally) but also LeBron James, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and all your favs.

WNBA Orange Hoodie $59.99 Buy It

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

Mix it up in the new year. Instead of another pair of the ever classic Stan Smiths, try something fresh. The Nike Blazer Mid’ 77 Vintage was an early prototype they tested out long before Nike became the giant it is today. The leather shoe also comes in black and with assortment of rainbow hued swooshes.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage $100 Buy It

Lebron 18

Behold the LeBron 18. Any questions?

LeBron 18 $200 Buy It

‘Playing For Keeps’

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re a fan of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries, pick up David Halberstam’s “Playing for Keeps” which chronicles Michael Jordan’s colossal career with the six-time champions the Chicago Bulls. Capped by the 1998 NBA finals and the team’s second three-peat, the insider coverage from Halberstam’s experience on the road with the team is like no other. And if you’re looking for another option, may we recommend the author’s additional basketball tome following the ’79 Portland Trail Blazers “The Breaks of the Game.”

'Playing for Keeps' $14.70 Buy It

NBA Jam Arcade Machine

Courtesy of Walmart

We all love “NBA2K”, but sometimes you just want a little bit of nostalgia. This four-player recreation of the classic “NBA Jam” arcade game can fit can also link up to wifi.

NBA Jam Arcade Machine $399 Buy It

Basketball Wastebasket

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods.

The perfect home decor item for any basketball fan, this hoop wastebasket is sure to be a hit.

BUY NOW: $48 Buy It

FOCO Lakers Championship Face Mask

Courtesy of FOCO.

You can never have too many face masks in your lineup, especially when they bear the logo of 2020’s NBA champions.

BUY NOW: $12.50 Buy It

FOCO NBA Pajamas

Courtesy of FOCO. Courtesy of FOCO.

Who doesn’t love getting the gift of a cozy set of pj’s to snuggle up in during winter nights? Regardless of the team the giftee in question roots for, FOCO’s selection of NBA branded loungewear has got you covered.

BUY NOW: $30 Buy It

Vintage Jersey

A beautiful Mitchell & Ness jersey is an excellent tribute to any of your favorite players. For example, this jersey is from the late Kobe Bryant’s rookie season.

Kobe Bryant Vintage Larkers Jersey $300 Buy It

Pop-A-Shot Basketball Game

Relive your Chuck E. Cheese glory days and show your kids who’s still the boss. This is the ultimate arcade game for the basketball connoisseur. The official “Dual Shot Sport Basketball Arcade Game” has 10 different games, 6 audio options and can easily fold up and be tucked away.

Pop-A-Shot Arcade Game $278.99 Buy It

A Year of Basketball Trivia Game 2020

Courtesy of Amazon.

This basketball trivia game is chock-full of team history stats, hall of fame achievements, fun facts and immortal records trivia questions from 2020’s NBA season.

BUY NOW: $30 Buy It

Basketball Hoop Coffee Mug

Courtesy of Amazon.

This unbranded basketball coffee mug will please any NBA fan—regardless of the team they support.

BUY NOW: $25 Buy It

Spalding Basketball

Seems obvious, but isn’t time to toss the deflated ball in your garage and upgrade to something a little nicer? This indoor/outdoor composite leather basketball is official NBA size and weight.

Spalding NBA Zi/O Excel Basketball $29.99 Buy It