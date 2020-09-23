Get the Best Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks From the Emmys

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A virtual red carpet didn’t stop celebrities from bringing out the glamour for the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept, 20. Though it was live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, even the celebs were watching from home, as the venue didn’t have an audience. Those famous faces still brought their A-game for beauty and fashion. Thanks to COVID-19, instead of walking the red carpet, stars showed off their glam over video. Their looks were no less covetable this year, so we got the inside scoop from the best hairstylists and makeup artists in the biz on how you can recreate the best celebrity hair and makeup looks.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Effortless At-Home Curls and Cat Eye

Owen Gould for Dove Hair created gorgeous curls for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star and lead actress nominee Rachel Brosnahan. “The show this year was slightly different in that it was all virtual,” Gould says. “We wanted Rachel’s look to be polished but also a bit relaxed — something that could easily go from day to night while complementing her beautiful custom-made pajama set.”

Gould shares how to get her hair:

Step 1: Gould started by prepping Rachel’s damp hair for heat styling with the Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protectant Spray from root to ends. Next, he took a medium-sized dollop of the Dove Style+Care Volume & Fullness Mousse and ran it through the length of her hair. He dried her hair using a small round brush, making sure to get a good amount of lift at the root for a voluminous look.

Step 2: Once the hair was dry, he sectioned the hair out and sprayed each section with the Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray.

Step 3: Then, using a 1-inch curling iron, he wrapped the sections around the iron, making sure to leave the ends out for a slightly more relaxed feel.

Step 4: The Dove Care Between Washes Brunette Dry Shampoo was the final touch, sprayed at the roots and tousled with his fingers throughout the hair to break up the curls. The tinted dry shampoo allowed for grit and texture without any white residue.

Makeup artist Lisa Aharon wanted the eyes to be the focus of Brosnahan’s Emmy beauty look, which was created using Tom Ford products. She felt the big navy cat eye was cool and strong but understated enough to work for the at home version of the Emmys. Aharon used Eye Kohl Intense in Midnight for the navy cat eye, Eye Color Quad in Mink Mirage on the crease and lower lash line, Badass Mascara, Eye Kohl Intense in White Smoke on the inner corner of the eye and Fiber Brow Gel in Taupe.

Reese Witherspoon’s Glam Waves and Red Lips

Celebrity Hairstylist Lona Vigi opted for a look that anyone could do. “The inspiration for Reese was effortless hair that anyone watching tonight feels like they could recreate themselves,” Vigi says. “Attainable but still sophisticated for a special occasion.”

Vigi shares how to get her hair:

Step 1: Prep the hair with a healing oil and work into dampened ends generously. Next, blow dry the hair with the lightweight and powerful ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer.

Step 2: Use the ghd Natural Bristle Radial Brush in Size 3 to shape and grip the hair to lay a good foundation as you blow dry.

Step 3: Use the ghd Platinum+ Styler to smooth hair, especially if frizz or flyaways are a concern. This will help make the final look more polished and last longer.

Step 4: Then use the ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand to create subtle waves.

Step 5: Finish by sculpting the style around the head to create the perfect face-framing shape with the ghd Narrow Dressing Brush, setting the look with a shaping spray as you work.

For Witherspoon’s red lips, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan for Pat McGrath Labs first applied Perma Gel Ultra Lip Pencil in Major to define the lips, followed by the perfect red carpet red, Elson 2 Mattetrance Lipstick.

Shira Haas’s Neutral Makeup

Shira Haas, Israeli actress nominated for lead actress in a limited series for her performance in “Unorthodox,” dazzled in head to toe Chanel. She wore a navy blue, embroidered organza and chiffon bustier dress with a black sequin embroidered belt from the spring-summer 2020 Haute Couture collection. “For tonight’s Emmy look, I wanted to create a soft romantic look with natural nudes and browns paired with a touch of glamour,” says Chanel makeup artist Sapir Vrubel.

Vrubel shares how to get her makeup:

Step 1: To prep the skin, she used Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum followed by Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream for hydration and to create perfectly smooth skin before applying any foundation.

Step 2: She applied a water-based foundation, Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint in Medium Light and Medium Plus followed by a light touch of Chanel Le Correcteur de Chanelin 10 and 20 under the eyes, which perfects the complexion, while still making it look very natural. Next, she applied Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Color Stick in 23 with her finger to give a fresh and tender blur. Lastly, she applied Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour in Medium around the face to homogenize her look.

Step 3: For the eyes, she wanted to create a modern and soft smoky look with natural brown shades. She gradually blended the brown shades from Chanel Les 4 Ombres in Clair-Obscur and in Warm Memories. For the brows, Israel-based brow expert Moshik Tako built an airy and feathery look using Chanel Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Brun Clair.

Step 4: She wanted to achieve a natural lip that would complement the eye look. She used Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres in Nude and layered Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in Easy and Boy.

Yara Shahidi’s Shimmering Glossing Lips and Glowing Complexion

The “Grownish” star glowed all over. “Yara’s outfit has beautiful embellishments and feathers, which made for a very sophisticated yet playful dress,” says makeup artist Emily Cheng. “To keep in line with this, we kept things simple, and I wanted her features to shine and shimmer the same way. I subtly embellished her eyes and lips so that just like the gems on her dress, they would catch the light.”

Cheng shares how to get her makeup:

Step 1: To begin Yara’s makeup look, she used BITE Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation in shade T105 in the center of the skin and shade T135 on areas where the sun naturally tans the face and to slightly contour and create more depth.

Step 2: For the eyes, Emily created a wing for definition and applied two coats of mascara. She then tapped on glitter with her finger and a bit of gloss in the center of Yara’s eyes.

Step 3: For the finale, she tied everything together using BITE Beauty’s new Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss in the shade Cider Donut, a shimmering golden cocoa shade, on her lips. For an added boost of shine, she layered on the new Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss in the shade Sugar Drizzle, a clear gloss with gold shimmer, to the center of Yara’s lips.