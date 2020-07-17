The 10 Best Celebrity Cookbooks You Need in Your Kitchen

When we think of the rich and famous, we imagine they enjoy all the perks that come with being a celebrity. Having a personal chef certainly tops the list — but some stars love getting busy in the kitchen with their own hands. So why not take some cooking inspiration from your favorite celebrities and whip up one of their recipes for your next meal? To get you started, we rounded up the best celebrity cookbooks out there. Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

1. “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has captured our hearts and it’s about time for her to capture your kitchen, too. She’s almost as famous for being a foodie as a model, so it’s no surprise her tome is one of the best celebrity cookbooks out there. It’s chock full of recipes for every occasion, from family dinners to date nights to parties, including her husband John Legend’s fried chicken with spicy honey butter and her mom’s classic Thai dishes. $5.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

2. “The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal” by Gwyneth Paltrow

The Academy Award winner has turned being a lifestyle guru into quite the business. The Goop founder has always been known for being the cheerleader of clean, healthy eating. This cookbook takes a deep dive on the topic as she shares recipes that heal the body. Packed with over 100 recipes, every single one is healthy and tasty. $17.19, amazon.com

3. “From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen” by Snoop Dogg

If you’ve ever wondered what Snoop Dogg eats when he gets the munchies, now you’ll finally know. Plus, he has probably picked up a culinary tip or two from his friend Martha Stewart. Snoop Dogg’s first cookbook is just as fun as you’d expect. Its 50 recipes cover soul food classics like baked mac & cheese as well as his spin on classics like soft flour tacos and easy orange chicken. $10.26, amazon.com

4. “Whiskey In A Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and

Baking Biscuits” by Reese Witherspoon

It’s hard to imagine that Reese Witherspoon is bad at anything and that goes for cooking, too. Her best-selling cookbook is oozing with Southern charm, just like her. Sure it has recipes — including how to make the perfect cheddar biscuits as well as fried chicken — but it offers so much more, including her musings on southern hospitality, with tips on how to entertain, decorate and even apply hot rollers to your hair. $15.49, amazon.com

5. “True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen With More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar: A Cookbook” by Kristin Cavallari

Health-conscious cooks will love that this one ticks off all the boxes, since every single recipe doesn’t have a trace of gluten, dairy or refined sugar. Even better, cooking that way can be easy. That’s one of the reasons “True Roots” was propelled to the top of the best-seller list. The former star of “The Hills” will leave you with a happy tummy with recipes like zucchini almond butter blondies and rosé sangria. $9.99, amazon.com

6. “The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends” by Stanley Tucci

During quarantine, Stanley Tucci’s cocktail recipes won the internet, reminding us that his gifts extend beyond the screen. His second cookbook focuses on his family’s traditional Italian dishes as well as his British wife’s, Felicity Blunt, all with an American twist. Think pasta alla bottarga, mushroom-stuffed trout and pork chops with onions and mustard sauce, to name a few. $13.99, amazon.com

7. “The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet”

by Alicia Silverstone

If you’re a vegan or just trying to cut down on meat, this is the best celebrity cookbook for you. The “Clueless” actress, activist and conservationist shares how to make an easy transition to a vegan diet with plenty of advice and recipes. She shares all the health perks of a plant-based diet, such as natural energy, easy digestion and clear skin. There’s advice on how to get all the nutrients you need sans meat, fish or dairy. $9.99, amazon.com

8. “Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) From a Food-Obsessed Actor: A Cookbook” by Freddie Prinze Jr.

The ’90s heartthrob was raised in New Mexico by his mom on home-cooked meals inspired by his Puerto Rican heritage. The “She’s All That” star shares those dishes, and so many more, including tacos and New Mexico-style spicy eggs. Married to another 1990s star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, he focuses on family recipes that can easily be whipped up on a school night while sprinkling in stories from his childhood, being a dad and being an eater. $7.99, amazon.com

9. “Stirring Up Fun With Food: Over 115 Simple, Delicious Ways to Be Creative in the Kitchen” by Sarah Michelle Gellar

Of course the other half of that power couple we just mentioned, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has her own cookbook, too. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shares more than 100 food-crafting ideas that you and your kids will have a blast making — think brownies on a stick. The book is organized by month and has ideas for every holiday and occasion, including Valentine’s Day, Shark Week, Halloween and “Star Wars” Day. $14.99, amazon.com

10. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s cookbooks are so popular that we had to include the second one, too. Since it was written two years after becoming a mom, this one is all about comfort food and quick, satisfying recipes. To get your mouth watering, a few of the recipes include pad thai carbonara, jalapeño parmesan-crusted grilled cheese, sleepytime stew & cream cheese smashed potatoes and skillet peanut butter chocolate chip blondies. $15.20, amazon.com