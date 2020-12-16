All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Have you ever wanted Alicia Keys’ glowing, gorgeous complexion? Tracee Ellis Ross’s fabulous curls? Selena Gomez’s signature red lip? Who hasn’t? Now they can all be yours, thanks to their beauty lines. Celebrities are putting their red carpet secrets and best beauty tips into their very own brands, finally making them accessible to all. With the best makeup artists, hair stylists, dermatologists and aestheticians tending to them, it makes sense that A-listers have picked up plenty of beauty know-how and wisdom of their own.

While some stars have been in the beauty business for a while now — we’re looking at you, Drew Barrymore — there have been many newcomers to the space recently, making it feel like practically every celeb has their own makeup, skin or hair brand. To help you narrow down which products you need to add to your cart ASAP, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity beauty lines.

1. Alicia Keys, Keys Soulcare

Leave it to Grammy-winning singer, producer, actress and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys to create a beauty line that is more than skin deep. Her just launched beauty lifestyle brand, Keys Soulcare, is a clean line that blends beauty with self-care. Created in partnership with e.l.f., it embodies Keys’ personal skincare journey with her mission to share light and positivity by creating a community. Their website, keyssoulcare.com, has editorial and a weekly email newsletter dedicated to living a healthier lifestyle and soothing the body, mind and soul. Their first releases, dubbed a “ritual” in Keys Soulcare speak, comprises a Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. A full collection will launch in early 2021 with skincare, body care, candles and more. Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller, $25.00, ulta.com

2. Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez wants everyone to embrace every part of themselves, especially what makes them unique, and use makeup to emphasize that. That’s the philosophy behind Rare Beauty, a line so dedicated to acceptance and self-love that one percent of all product sales will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which provides mental health services with a focus on those in underserved communities. Their goal is to raise $100 million over the next 10 years. As part of her makeup for everyone mission, The Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer come in 48 shades with buildable coverage that leaves skin glowing. You can sport Gomez’s signature bold red lips by wearing the Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire. The formula is packed with pigment for great color and moisturizes lips. Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick, $20.00, sephora.com

3. Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

When Fenty Beauty premiered, it took the beauty world by storm. It launched with one of the most extensive shade ranges out there and now their Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is up to 50 colors, encouraging countless other makeup brands to follow in her footsteps. Fenty Beauty has quite the fan following for its line of makeup infused with skin-loving ingredients that really work. The shades are designed to flatter a range of skin tones, like the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. Fenty Skin joined the party earlier this year with multitasking products that make having healthy, glowing skin easy. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $19.00, sephora.com

4. Tracee Ellis Ross, Pattern

Even Tracee Ellis Ross hasn’t been immune to struggling to love her curls. Growing up, she didn’t see many women who wore their natural hair, so it took her years to learn how to take care of and nurture hers. To make that easier for everyone with curls, she created Pattern. Encompassing shampoos, conditioners, stylers, tools and accessories, Pattern offers everything needed to nurture curly hair. The Styling Cream delivers mega moisture courtesy of shea butter, cacay oil and almond oil while defining a range of curl types. Pattern Styling Cream, $25.00, ulta.com

5. Lady Gaga, Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga is synonymous with bold, beautiful makeup. The pop star has wowed the world with one fearless look after another, so it’s only natural that her Haus Laboratories line is a true celebration of makeup. Plus, $1 from each purchase is donated to the Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by Lady Gaga in 2012 to provide mental health resources. The Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame is an eyeshadow quad that can create countless looks. There’s Wet, a matte navy blue; Topless, a white with blue pearl; Adult Swim, a gray with silver pearl; and Deep Dive, a denim blue with silver pearl. You’ll be feeling blue in the best way. Haus Laboratories Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame, $24.00, amazon.com

6. Drew Barrymore, Flower Beauty

An OG in the celebrity beauty space, Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty has been beloved for years. She founded the line on the belief that beauty products should be affordable and accessible for everyone and deliver serious quality. Flower Beauty does just that, creating beautiful products that belie their price points. Another perk: The entire line is cruelty-free and vegan. The Flower Beauty Scribble Stick is an amazing multitasking pencil that glides onto eyes, lips and more. The creamy texture blends like a dream, while the retractable pencil offers the ultimate precision. Plus, it looks good while doing good since it’s infused with sunflower seed oil, natural botanicals and vitamin E to moisturize and soothe skin. Made with a built-in sharpener, it comes in eight shades. Flower Beauty Scribble Stick, $10.00, flowerbeauty.com

7. Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty

Jessica Alba was way ahead of the curve when she created Honest Beauty in 2012 to make clean beauty approachable and attainable for all. Spanning skin care and makeup, she also has a sister line, The Honest Company, that focuses on lifestyle. The Gloss-C Lip Gloss is emblematic of the entire Honest Beauty line—it looks to the healing powers of nature and crystals for inspiration. The vegan lip glosses come in eight shades and are spiked with vitamin C, coconut oil and hyaluronic acid to nourish your lips while washing them in shine. Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss, $15.00, ulta.com

8. Venus Williams, EleVen by Venus Williams

Trying to find a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast can be a challenge. It’s one that tennis champion Venus Williams was too familiar with. She took matters into her own hands and launched EleVen by Venus Williams in partnership with The Sunscreen Company and made two sunscreens that seamlessly blend sun protection with skincare. The clean, mineral formulas are completely invisible and reef safe. The Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 instantly is absorbed and doubles as a primer. Light as a feather, it spotlights prickly pear to moisturize and soothe skin. EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35, $50.00, credobeauty.com