The Best BTS Merchandise

With the release of their newest single “Dynamite,” BTS has continued to climb the global charts – and win over the hearts of fans. Recent performances on NPR’s Tiny Desk series and within the video game Fortnite have also added to their fame, and it’s only a matter of time before they drop their next album.

And, with an official BTS Shop on Amazon, it's never been easier – or more fashionable – to support the world's favorite K-Pop group. But, with over 400 items to choose from, we've narrowed down their offerings to the eight best pieces of BTS merchandise, from phones to umbrellas.

1. Samsung Galaxy Earbuds

What better way to listen to BTS than with their official Samsung Galaxy earbuds? A sleek design with black-and-purple coloring and a heart accent make these totally obsession-worthy. And, the earbuds come with a matching purple wireless charging case for on-the-go, so that your favorite tunes are always at your disposal. They’re both Android and iOS compatible and completely noise cancelling. $199.99, amazon.com

2. Samsung Galaxy Phone

If the earbuds aren’t enough, you can also BTS-ify your phone. Coated in a beautiful iridescent purple to represent BTS’ principles of love and unity, the Android device features a heart insignia on its camera and 5G capabilities. Plus, it comes with a live wallpaper featuring BTS, seven collectable photo cards for each member and stickers to decorate its exterior with. $1,249.99, amazon.com

3. Graphic Lyric Books

Fans can see another side of BTS’ songs with their book series called “Graphic Lyrics,” which puts some of the group’s most popular songs into graphic novel format. The first five books released interpret the lyrics of “A Supplementary Story: You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Save ME,” “House of Cards,” “RUN” and “Butterfly.” Along with all five books, this package includes file folders, a drawing pad, sticker sheet and illustration card. $249.99, amazon.com

4. Box of Surprises

This piece of BTS merch makes for the perfect gift for a loved one – or for yourself. It’s a mystery box with twelve surprise pieces of BTS memorabilia inside, ranging from notebooks and lanyards to phone cases. Order it and revel at what’s inside. $42.99, amazon.com

5. Fan-tastic Umbrella

Let BTS shelter you from the storm. This cute umbrella comes in three different colors (purple, pink and blue) and features cartoons of each BTS member on its inside. $29, amazon.com

6. Official Light Stick

Since live music is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can throw a BTS concert in your bedroom with help from this official light stick. Different settings and Bluetooth capabilities allow you to customize your lighting experience, while a special case is included for safe storage and transportation. $100.18, amazon.com

7. Magic Shop DVD Set

This boxed set features four exclusive DVDs of BTS performances, a photo book and photo cards for ultimate indulgence in your BTS obsession. It also comes with a pop-up box and invitation card. $77.99, amazon.com

8. “Love Yourself” Hoodie

Who doesn’t love a good hoodie? This one comes in four different colors and features BTS’ logo along with each members’ names on the back. Enough said! $38.99, amazon.com