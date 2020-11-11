All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Did you know that Steven Soderbergh has shot not one but two films on a smartphone? Thriller “Unsane” was shot in two weeks on an iPhone Seven Plus, while “High Flying Bird” was shot entirely on an iPhone 8. Soderbergh believes those bold moves put the Hollywood system on its head and he has a point — those films proved you don’t need to invest thousands of dollars into tons of equipment to make a professional movie. Smartphones can be incredible tools to make quality videos, proving we’re in the midst of the golden age of mobile videography. Androids and iPhones alike are now celebrated for their incredible cameras.

But if you really want your phone to create a cinema-worthy pic, it’s all about the right accessories that will elevate your footage to another level. From tripods to microphones, these are the best accessories for filming at home like a pro.

1. Moment Anamorphic Lens

Sure, your phone’s lens is pretty good, but if you’re serious about upgrading your footage, a fantastic lens is one of the best accessories for filming at home. The built-in lens on your phone is tiny, so an upgrade in size delivers tons more details. The Moment Anamorphic Lens is compatible with iPhone and Android phone cameras, as well as iPads, tablets and laptop webcams. Moment is known for making the best attachment lenses on the market, winning every prize out there. This one is ideal for filmmaking, as it captures horizontal lens flares and a wide screen, just like the movies, with 1.33x and 2:40:1 aspect ratio on your smartphone camera. It comes with a lens, lens cap and a microfiber bag.

2. Shoulderpod G2 Professional Video Grip and Tripod Mount for Smartphones

Shaky footage is a dead giveaway of an amateur production. Get the footage you need with this grip with mounting points. Its safe and secure clamp will hold your smartphone tightly in place, with or without a case, either horizontally or vertically. The grip keeps video steady and it has multiple mounting points for adding additional external accessories, such as microphones, lights or batteries. You can use it handheld or mounted on the included standard tripod mount, making it incredibly versatile. Its ergonomic design allows for one- or two-hand operation.

3. Rode VideoMic GO Light Weight On-Camera Microphone

Even if you shoot the most stunning video in the world, it’s meaningless unless you have the audio to match it. Mics can get big and bulky — not to mention very pricey — but this one is light in stature and in price, yet delivers huge sound, making it one of the best accessories for filming at home. The petite microphone doesn’t need an external power source, as it plugs into the phone’s 3.5-mm headphone jack, allowing you to keep your kit lightweight. There are no switches or settings, making it a cinch to operate. It picks up clean, crisp sound while reducing surrounding noise.

4. Joby GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2

You knew this one was coming! A tripod is an absolute necessity for shooting quality video on your phone and the Joby GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2 is an excellent choice. It’s small enough to carry everywhere and works on practically any surface. For example, if you’re shooting in the great outdoors on uneven ground, you can adjust the tripod legs to any angle so that it’s always level. Plus, the legs are flexible, so you can wrap them around anything to get a sold grip, from a fence to your hand. It’ll keep any smartphone secure, plus you can add extra accessories like mics and lights to the removable Cold Shoe PRO mount.

5. Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

Imagine you’re in the middle of moviemaking and your battery dies. Don’t be that person. A powerful battery is essential, making it one of the best accessories for filming at home. This Anker power bank gets the job done without weighing you down or taking up lots of space. Crazy compact and lightweight, the 10,000mAh portable charger delivers nearly three and a half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges.

6. Moment M-Series Lens 62mm Filter Mount

Going back to the importance of a good lens, you’ll need this mount for your new add-on lens. It lets you attach any standard 62mm filters, which are sold separately. All you have to do is press the mount onto your lens and you’re good to go! You’ll be ready to play with an array of filters to capture a variety of footage.

7. Linklike 2-in-1 USB C to 3.5mm Headphones Adapter

Shooting quality video footage on your phone means using plenty of the best accessories for filming at home and the reality is your phone only has a few jacks. That’s where this handy dongle comes in. It has a headphone jack and a USB-C port, allowing you to connect a mic and an external battery simultaneously, which is key when you have long hours of shooting to do and add-ons like mics and lights.

8. AmazonBasics Backpack for SLR/DSLR Camera and Accessories

Now that you know which best accessories to buy for filming at home, you need something to carry all of your new great gear. You can load up this AmazonBasics Backpack with all of your moviemaking necessities, from a laptop to mics to much, much more. Adjustable cells in the main compartment help you keep everything organized, along with plenty of pouches, zippered pockets and additional compartments. No matter how much you put in it, you can still carry it in comfort thanks to the generously padded straps.

