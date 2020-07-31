The Best 4K TVs to Turn Your Home into a Mini Movie Theater

Going out to the cinema has always been considered the best way to take in a movie. Nothing compares to seeing a film on the big screen with Surround Sound in a giant theater. But times have changed and many theaters across the country remain closed. That means it’s up to your entertainment system at home to provide the closest thing to a movie theater experience. One thing that can help your home feel like it has its own silver screen is investing in a 4K TV. It used to be that 4K resolution was only available in the most expensive and exclusive televisions. Luckily, that has changed too and now 4K TVs are available in practically every price range — and they’re cheaper than you think. To prove it to you, we’ve rounded up the best 4K TVs. Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

1. Samsung 50-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series — 4K UHD HDR Smart TV With Alexa Built-in

A powerful crystal processor turns everything you want to watch into an incredibly sharp picture. The smart TV comes with Alexa and Bixby built-in, so you can change the channel, search for shows and movies to watch, play music, control smart home devices and open apps all with the sound of your voice. HDR brings a new level of crystal clear colors. The smart TV is powered by Tizen for a slew of apps and other features to amplify watching TV. $397.99, amazon.com

2. LG 55NANO85UNA Alexa Built-In Nano 8 Series 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Nanocell TV

With more than 8.3 million active pixels, this picture delivers four times the resolution of full HD. The nanocell display delivers precise color, the deepest blacks and incredible contrast. It also boasts local dimming to balance backlighting to enhance watching sports and movies as well as playing video games. It comes with LG’s webOS platform which makes it a cinch to stream whatever you’d like, as well as the Magic Remote that works with both voice and motion control. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos automatically adjusts your picture settings according to ambient light in the room, making it feel like you’re at the movies. $846.99, amazon.com

3. Sony X800H 65-Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV With HDR and Alexa Compatibility

The incredibly realistic picture, packed with every detail imaginable, is provided by the 4K HDR processor. The Triluminos display boasts advanced color and gradation. This is one of the best 4K TVs for games thanks to its game mode that brings a smoother, more responsive gaming experience. The smart Android TV comes with Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control both the TV and other home devices, plus it’s also compatible with Alexa. Movies and shows seems even more lifelike with Motionflow XR, HDR and Dolby vision. $998.00, amazon.com

4. TCL 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

This smart TV gives streaming access to thousands of channels with endless movie and show options via Roku. The double whammy of 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision means a sharp picture with incredible color and contrast. There’s also QLED color technology for brightness and color volume, as well as LED backlighting with contrast control zones to get the blackest blacks. Gamers will love the automatic game mode that makes action look super smooth with a top notch picture. $799.99, amazon.com

5. VIZIO V-Series 50-Inch 2160p 4K UHD LED Smart TV (V505-G9)

Over eight million pixels deliver an impressive picture for this 4K Ultra HD TV and it can display a wider range of colors and details with Dolby Vision HDR. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Thanks to Vizio Watch Free, there are more than 100 channels at your fingertips. The TV also comes with a four-piece bundle with a 6.5 ft HDMI cable, two mophead Velcro cable ties and a microfiber cloth. $499.00, amazon.com

6. Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60T Series — 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV With Alexa Built-in

Quantum dot, which produces over a billion shades of accurate color, is responsible for the impressive full color volume. There’s also dual LED to make all the contrast details pop, as well as quantum HDR for a greater color and detail range. The brains behind this smart TV is Tizen, with its apps, plethora of features and easy control. The lightning-fast quantum processor 4K lite optimizes everything for 4K. Finally, Alexa is built in to do all your bidding at your voice. $997.99, amazon.com

7. Sony X750H 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Everything you watch — even if it was filmed in full HD — is automatically upgraded to 4K resolution with the 4K X-Reality PRO, making this one of the best 4K TVs out there. It features Motionflow XR to make action scenes pop off the screen, plus HDR for incredible brightness and detail. It comes with Smart Android TV with Google Assistant so all you need is the sound of your voice to control the TV and your smart home devices. $569.00, amazon.com

8. Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q80T Series — 4K UHD Direct Full Array 12X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV With Alexa Built-in

If you’re looking to splurge, this is one of the best 4K TVs to do exactly that. It’s specifically built to reduce glare and enhance color from every angle, so there’s never a bad seat in the house. Quantum HDR 12X delivers incredible color and it has controlled backlights for the darkest blacks and brightest whites. It has a powerful Quantum processor 4K that taps AI to transform everything into 4K. There are two top and two bottom built-in speakers that automatically adjust sound according to what’s playing. Finally, it comes with Alexa to make controlling the TV easy as pie. $1,797.99, amazon.com