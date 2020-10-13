Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s Amazon Prime Day, two full days of deals on electronics, books, clothes, toys and more. After being pushed back from July (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) Amazon Prime Day has returned.

The two-day shopping event will run from Oct. 13th to the 14th. In order to participate in the deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial for those who sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. This comes with benefits including access to Prime Video, free books via Prime Reading and free music streaming through Amazon Music

Amazon Prime Day first took place in 2015, and has since been expanded into a two-day event, with thousands of items on sale across the site. The event has become just like a holiday for some — Amazon reported the purchase of 175 million items during Prime Day 2019, which is higher than that year’s sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Especially of interest to many shoppers are Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices, like the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick 4K, which were both discounted nicely during last year’s Prime Day. And, although the pandemic pushed the shopping event back a few months, the shift may have its perks. In April, Reuters reported that because of the delay, Amazon has “five million extra devices it would have expected to sell sooner,” meaning that the best Prime Day deals yet could be on the horizon.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Lose your airpods again? Don’t stress Amazon has a discounted set up for grabs. But while you’re at it, consider picking up a silicone case protector, perhaps with a little pizazz, so you won’t lose them again in the first place! Normally $159 these are on sale for a bit less. $124.99, amazon.com

Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

High-quality, noise cancelling headphones beloved by fans, critics literally everyone. Lots of colors and styles to choose from (while supplies last) this heavily discounted price is not to be ignored (they usually sell for around $199) but today they are: $169.00, amazon.com

Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

No home upgrade is would be finished without enhancing your entertainment system. Stop listening to things on simple television speakers, get thee a soundbar. The Samsung system includes a dedicated center channel, wireless subwoofer. Normally $256.28 the Amazon Prime day price is: $184.99, amazon.com

Mini Projector [Tripod Included] for Outdoor Movies

Miss the theater but respecting social distancing policies? Build your own! Nothing says entertainment like projecting “Black Panther,” “Dirty Dancing” or even giant cat videos against the side of your house. No backyard screening room is complete without its own projector. This mini HD projector HDMI, AV, VGA, SD Card port, which allows you to use it with laptop, PCs, TV box, TV stick, ChromeBook, tablets, blue-ray DVD player, SD card, USB flash drive, media players and smartphones is on a massive sale. $55.99, amazon.com

Inflatable Movie Screen

A portable movie screen, easy to set up, easier to take down. If you’re going to splurge on the projector, might as well make sure your movie-goers have the full viewing experience. $100.00, amazon.com

55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition

Save $140 on a new TV. This INSIGNIA television comes loaded with Fire TV which means of 500,000 movies and TV are at your disposal. This television is also compatible with Alexa, allowing you to make your entire home hands free. Link up your smart devices and let your voice do all the work. $289.99, amazon.com