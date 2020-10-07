When Is Amazon Prime Day?

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After its usual July date was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Prime Day is finally just around the corner.

Amazon has officially announced that the shopping event will take place Oct. 13 and 14, so get your online shopping carts ready for 48 hours of jaw-dropping deals. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get early access to make sure you nab your desired items before they’re gone.

Amazon Prime Day first took place in 2015, and has since been expanded into a two-day event, with thousands of items on sale across the site. The event has become just like a holiday for some — Amazon reported the purchase of 175 million items during Prime Day 2019, which is higher than that year’s sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Especially of interest to many shoppers are Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices, like the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick 4K, which were both discounted nicely during last year’s Prime Day. And, although the pandemic pushed the shopping event back a few months, the shift may have its perks. In April, Reuters reported that because of the delay, Amazon has “five million extra devices it would have expected to sell sooner,” meaning that the best Prime Day deals yet could be on the horizon.

What’s more, Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial for those who sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. This comes with benefits including access to Prime Video, free books via Prime Reading and free music streaming through Amazon Music.

Find more information about Amazon Prime Day here.