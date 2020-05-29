10 Great Gifts for Fans of ‘The Mandalorian’

“Star Wars” fans simply can’t get enough of that galaxy far, far away. So, whenever there’s an addition to the “Star Wars” universe, they all have their fingers crossed that it’ll be worthy of the series. Luckily, most felt “The Mandalorian” lived up to the hope — and the hype. The series takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the First Order and follows a solo bounty hunter who traverses the limits of the galaxy, away from the watchful eye of the New Republic. And while the focus is on the bounty hunter, it’s Baby Yoda that has enthralled audiences and inspired too many memes to count. If you want The Child for your own, we’ve rounded up the best “Mandalorian” merchandise.

1. Acekar Baby Yoda Merchandise Stickers

Remember how much we all loved stickers when we were kids? That doesn’t have to end, and with this 50-piece collection of Baby Yoda stickers, you won’t want it to. Each one is unique and made from top-notch vinyl PVC. They’re all waterproof and sun-proof, so you can slap them on practically anything, including a laptop, suitcase, refrigerator, guitar, car or whatever else you can think of. $6.99, amazon.com

2. Aquarius ‘Star Wars’ ‘Mandalorian’ Playing Cards

Poker night just got a lot more exciting! These “Mandalorian” playing cards will make you feel like you always have the winning hand. The deck is adorned with images and characters from the TV show. $7.95, amazon.com

3. Mumuhao 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ‘Star Wars’ ‘The Mandalorian’ The Child

If you haven’t jumped on the jigsaw puzzle bandwagon yet, this is your chance. The 1,000-piece puzzle is sure to keep you busy for a while. The wooden puzzle measures 19.68 by 29.52 inches when finished, so you’ll want to make room to show off your accomplishment. $39.99, amazon.com

4. ‘Star Wars’ The Bounty Collection The Child Collectible Toys

Every “Star Wars” fan knows you can never have enough figurines. This duo comes with The Child swaddled in a blanket and sipping soup. Can you think of a cuter combo? You’ll want to collect the entire set. $24, amazon.com

5. BigWigPrints Baby Yoda ‘Mandalorian’ Prints

If your walls are looking a little bare, spruce them up with this set of six Mandalorian prints. They’re printed on premium grade photo paper in a glossy finish with a 100-year archival rating, so they’re made to last. They all measure 8″ x 10″. Frame them and hang them together to create a gallery wall of The Child. $19.95, amazon.com

6. ‘Star Wars’ The Child Animatronic Edition

Bring Baby Yoda to life at home with this animatronic edition that has over 25 sound and motion combinations. Touch the top of his head to start the sound effects from the TV series, including giggling, babbling and happy noises. The Child’s head moves up and down, his eyes open and close and his ears move back and forth, to name a few motions. If you lay him down he’ll even take a “Force nap.” $59.99, amazon.com

7. 3D Illusion ‘Star Wars’ Night Light

You don’t have to be afraid of the dark to be the proud owner of this night light, but you might be afraid of the dark side. The 3D-effect Baby Yoda night light comes with a remote control and USB cable. It changes from 16 colors and has three different modes so you can constantly switch it up in the evening. $22.99, amazon.com

8. Hasbro Monopoly: ‘Star Wars’ The Child Edition Board Game

Monopoly gets a ‘Mandalorian’ makeover. Players take their turn going around the board to buy and trade objects from The Child’s adventures. Everyone can play as different Baby Yodas, including The Child using the Force, sitting in the Hoverpram and drinking a cup of broth, for example. Designed for ages 8 and up, the whole family can get in on the fun. $19.99, amazon.com

9. Tervis ‘Star’ Wars Mandalorian — The Child Stare Insulated Tumbler

Drink coffee, you must. This tumbler will keep your cup of Joe piping hot for eight hours and a cool drink chilled for up to 24 hours, thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation. You won’t have to use the Force to prevent spills, since it’s leak resistant and has an easy to close lid. $20.90, amazon.com

10. Funko Pop! ‘Star Wars’: ‘The Mandalorian’ — The Child

If you’re going to start a collection of “The Mandalorian” pop! Vinyl figurines, The Child is the building block to begin with. The collectable is 3 ¾ inches tall, but Baby Yoda’s presence is obviously much larger than that. Cara Dune, Kuill, IG-11 and the Mandalorian round out the gang. $9.99, amazon.com

