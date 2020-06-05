The Best Skincare Products that Block Harmful Blue Light

Your skin has a lot to be worried about. First, we learned about the dangers of UVA and UVB rays. Then we heard pollution is taking a toll on our complexion. Now, it’s all about blue-light damage. Also called high-energy visible (HEV) light, blue light is emitted from electronic devices like smartphones, computers, TVs and tablets, triggering everything from skin damage to premature aging. Studies have shown that blue light can lead to melasma and hyperpigmentation on the face. It also throws off your sleep cycle and can harm eyesight. As we spend more and more time glued to a screen, the damage only intensifies. Blue light is also found in the sun’s rays, but we’re in front of a screen much more than the sun these days, and blue light actually penetrates our skin deeper than UV rays.

Luckily, you can do something about it. Plenty of skincare products now help prevent blue-light damage. Get a face sunscreen (which you should be wearing every day, rain or shine!) that does double duty by protecting your skin from blue light as well as UVA and UVB rays. Look for mineral formulas that contains iron oxide, since not all sunscreens offer blue-light protection. Products with antioxidants, specifically vitamin C, can help reduce damage. Limiting screen time is the safest bet, but that’s not always an option, so use a blue-light filter on your devices if they offer one or put them on a dimmer setting. Protect your skin from blue-light damage with these products.

1. Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense

Talk about a twofer — this super lightweight sunscreen guards you from the sun and blue light, courtesy of zinc oxide. It contains green tea, an antioxidant to prevent damage from free radicals, as well as a bioactive mushroom complex to soothe skin and reduce redness and dryness caused by UV rays. Completely sheer, the formula is invisible on all skin tones. $54, amazon.com

2. Beautyblender Selfie Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 38 Dry Oil Primer

Makeup wearers know how some sunscreens can make their foundations go on anything but smooth. This sunscreen is specifically designed to work as a primer for makeup. It absorbs quickly and invisibly, creating a base that will give your makeup staying power. Suitable for all skin types, it wards off damage from UVA, UVB and HEV light. $32, sephora.com

Courtesy of Beautyblender

3. Tula Probiotic Skin Care Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Probiotics are your skin’s best friend. Throw in blue-light protection and you’re good to go. This everyday sunscreen shields from harmful sun rays, blue light and pollution. It leaves a natural glow — never a white cast — and helps deliver an even skin tone. To nourish and strengthen your complexion, it also has pineapple, papaya and wild butterfly ginger root. $36, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

4. COOLA Full Spectrum 360 Mineral Sun Silk Moisturizer SPF 30

A true triple threat, this formula delivers major moisture and protects from blue light, pollution and UVA/UVB rays. The latest addition to COOLA’s Mineral Collection, this cream is super luxe yet feels light on skin. The ingredient spotlight is on sacred lotus, white peony and jasmine for their anti-aging, hydrating and brightening abilities. $42, Nordstrom.com

5. ApotheCARE Essentials Phytodefend Anti-Pollution Facial Mist

When you apply your skincare products in the morning, there’s a chance they have lost their staying power as the day goes on. That’s where this mist comes in. Simply spritz it on whenever you need a refresh and your skin will have a shield from blue light, pollution and other aggressors. Plus, it’s a refreshing pick-me-up. Persian silk tree bark, white willow bark and niacinamide do the heavy lifting to energize skin. $10.40, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Susanne Kaufmann Eye Rescue Stick

Blue light doesn’t just take a toll on your sight — it also harms the delicate skin around your eyes. The roller ball applicator gently massages the cooling gel formula into skin, delivering helpful ingredients as well as a microcirculation effect. An extract from the baobab plant smooths fine lines, jasmine reduces the appearance of dark circles and green coffee brings down puffiness and draws out toxins. $77, credobeauty.com

Courtesy of Susanne Kaufmann

7. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Defense Radiant Protective Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Stay safe both outdoors and indoors with this broad spectrum SPF. Hero ingredient cacao extract, which is sustainably sourced, minimizes the damage from blue light. There’s also sugar molecules to form a barrier to block heavy metals and carbon particles from your complexion. $28.73, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Ava Isa Sun-è-Serum Drops SPF 35

Many people don’t wear sunscreen as often as they should because they don’t like the texture. If you’re in that camp, this super lightweight serum is for you. It delivers all-mineral protection with 25% zinc oxide. Even better, the formula is reef-safe and works for all skin tones. It has antioxidant micah, which has been scientifically proven to counteract the impact of blue light. Plus, Michelle Obama is a fan of the brand. $45, thesunscreencompany.shop

Courtesy of The Sunscreen Company

9. Paula’s Choice-Defense Essential Glow Mineral Moisturizer with SPF 30

Environmental damage doesn’t stand a chance against this multitasking moisturizer. Thanks to an effective combination of 12 plant- and vitamin-derived antioxidants, the mineral-based sunscreen blocks blue-light and pollution damage. It repairs and revives skin, leaving it healthy and glowing. $29, amazon.com

