Nine Nancy Meyers-Inspired Home Decorating Ideas

When we watch a Nancy Meyers movie, our eyes are glued to the screen for the sharp wit and lovable characters. But most of all, we can’t get enough of the home décor. The producer and director behind hits like “Something’s Gotta Give,” “It’s Complicated,” “The Holiday,” “Father of the Bride” and “What Women Want,” to name a few, knocks it out every single time with the drool-worthy home interiors. In fact, the all-white kitchen in “Something’s Gotta Give” is famous for being the most-copied kitchen ever.

Her sets take on a life of their own and Meyers has said she creates mood boards to dream up each room. What makes her interiors even more amazing is that fact that they seem attainable. To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up Nancy Meyers-inspired home decorating ideas to bring into your very own home.

1. Amazon Brand — Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa

Every single living room in a Nancy Meyers film has one thing in common: A comfy, cozy white couch in a room full of neutrals. This sofa would fit right in a chic creamy den in any of her pics. Just like her aesthetic, it’s classic with clean lines. The linen fabric on this sofa is durable, making it a functional choice, too. Plus, the cushions are removable for easy cleaning. $741.00, amazon.com

2. Dowan 2.5 Quarts Porcelain Serving Bowls

No dining room table in a Meyers movie is complete without a chic table setting. This set of serving bowls in her signature palette — white, of course — is the perfect addition to a worthy tablescape. These porcelain serving bowls are incredibly versatile and can be used for anything from salads to pasta, punch, bread and much, much more. $32.92, amazon.com

3. Amsha X-Large African Basket

Reese Witherspoon’s character’s house in “Home Again” — written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who seems to have inherited her mother Nancy Meyers’ good taste — has a foyer decked out with African baskets in earthy tones on the wall. Get that look by mixing and matching baskets of your own. This beautiful basket is a great place to start. It’s handmade by women weavers in Gitarama, Rwanda. The artisans grow their own sisal plants, extract the fibers, hand-dye them and then weave them into unique baskets that come with a string attached to the back for easy hanging. The more you collect, the more you’ll be providing an essential source of income for these women and their families in Rwanda, helping them build up their community. $108, amazon.com

4. Inspired Ivory Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

No white couch is complete without neutral decorative pillows to up the coziness. These are soft and sumptuous, just like a Meyers living room. The set of two 18″ x 18″ shabby chic sofa pillow covers is extra plush for maximum comfort. $27.97, amazon.com

5. Sauder Harbor View Library/Bookcase With Doors

We can totally see this filled with stacks of white china in a dining room in a Meyers movie. The plates would be elegantly on display, with whatever practical stuff stored away and out of sight at the bottom. In other words, it’s just as useful as it is elegant. This piece is made in the U.S. and has three adjustable shelves to customize it to fit your needs. With solid wood knobs and turned feet, it doesn’t miss any details. $268.99, amazon.com

6. Noxarte Rustic Lantern Pendant Light With Glass Shade Hanging Ceiling Fixture

Time and again, Myers picks just the right rustic lantern light for every room. This one looks straight off of her silver screen with its quaint charms. Made of iron and glass, it has a dimmable fixture. $38.99, amazon.com

7. Nuloom Moroccan Shag Rug

Meyers loves to play with textures, especially when it comes to rugs. This one fits into her neutral family but has just enough contrasting colors to make it pop. Handwoven from 100% wool in India, the rectangle rug will look great under the eggshell couch she’d pair it with. $150.77, amazon.com

8. Best Choice Products Mid-Century Modern Linen Upholstered Button Tufted Accent Chair

Once you’ve got a creamy couch, you need an armchair to go with it. This one is in the palest shade of gray, which is a signature Meyers move of melding different shades of whites and muted pale hues. The mid-century design is timeless and elegant, yet always on-trend. The tufted backrest and thick cushion make it feel like a cloud. $199.99, amazon.com

9. Mkono Cotton Rope Plant Basket

There’s one way Meyers loves to add a pop of color, specifically green: With plants. This rope planter checks of all the Meyers boxes. The rope adds a fun touch of texture, it gives off rustic vibes and the dual-toned designs mixes different neutral shades. This 11″ ×11″ planter best fits a 10″ plant pot or smaller. Made from natural cotton rope, it’s eco-friendly and delightfully minimalist. $26.99, amazon.com

