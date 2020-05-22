10 Fantastic Father’s Day Gifts for the Showbiz Dad

Your dad isn’t any regular old dad — he’s a showbiz dad! That’s why his Father’s Day gift needs to be extra special, just like him. In case you haven’t marked your calendar yet, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 21 this year, so you have plenty of time to find the perfect present for him. If you can’t celebrate with him in person this year, you can still make the day pop. We did the shopping for you and rounded up the best Father’s Day Gifts for showbiz dads.

1. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

Even if your pops is a behind-the-scenes kind of guy, he knows that a stylish pair of shades is a must-have for everyone and anyone in the business. Just think of all the iconic images of celebrities sporting their best shades! The Ray-Ban Clubmaster is classic and will stand the test of time. They’re functional and fashionable, with lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection and durable yet lightweight acetate frames. $123.20, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Bond Ticket Stub Diary

Chances are your dad has been to a lot of concerts, shows, movies, trips — you name it. And since this was before the days of getting an electronic ticket scanned on your phone, he probably has more than a few ticket stubs and mementos stored in shoe boxes somewhere. Do your attic and your dad a favor and gift him this ticket stub diary. If you want to add a personal touch, you can add everything to the book for him and take a walk down memory lane on Father’s Day together. $23.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Xemz Retro Cassette Tape Dispenser

You may not remember cassette tapes, but your dad does! Give him a bit of nostalgia and a way to keep his desk organized. It includes a tape dispenser and a pen organizer, so he’ll never worry about losing his favorite pen again. Not included: his favorite mix tape. $17.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Victrola 1950s Retro Three-Speed Bluetooth Turntable

If dad’s record collection is collecting dust, it’s time to gift him an LP player to get those back in action. This isn’t a record player of yore though — it’s got all the modern makings. Along with a three-speed turntable, CD player and AM/FM radio with a backlit tuner, it has Bluetooth and can stream music up to 33 feet away, as well as USB encoding so you can connect it to a PC or Mac and use its recording software. There’s also a 3.5mm aux-in and headphone jack. Despite all that, there’s a good chance his favorite part might just be its throwback aesthetic. $86.47, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Movie Buff: The World’s Greatest Movie Trivia Card Game

There’s nothing quite like a family game night. Gather everyone up on Father’s Day and play this pick to ensure dad will be all in. Movie Buff features 160 trivia and strategy cards, with categories including Actor, Movie, Role, Quote, Edit and Cut. Anywhere from two to 16 players can join in, and don’t worry if you don’t know as much as dad, since it’s designed for all levels and has trivia from films of all eras. $19.10, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glasses Set

Is it just us, or does every showbiz guy have a killer decanter set in his office in the movies? That’s reason enough to get a set for your pops and this one has major Old Hollywood vibes. Sure to be the crowning jewel on his minibar, the whiskey decanter set includes a squared 33.75 oz decanter with a beveled fluted stopper and six whiskey tumbler glasses. Made in Parma, Italy, from fine sands and raw materials, the set is designed to reflect the light from its starburst detailing. $29.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Captain America Waffle Maker

Breakfast tastes a lot better when it’s in the emblem of your dad’s favorite Marvel character. This Captain America waffle maker bakes one golden-brown six-inch waffle in the shape of the famous shield. The non-stick baking plates make cooking and cleaning a cinch and the power indicator lights have safety first in mind, letting dad know when it’s plugged in and hot and ready to go. $25.48, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

8. 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Empty wall space in your dad’s office or study is practically screaming for this poster. Made for movie buffs, the interactive poster is sure to keep him entertained. Whenever he watches a movie, he can scratch off the box to discover artwork inspired by the film. There are 100 films, ranging from classics like “Citizen Kane” to newer hits like “Pulp Fiction,” so it’ll keep him busy for a while. $15, uncommongoods.com

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

9. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Showbiz dads tend to take their entertainment very seriously, so he’ll need a serious pair of headphones. These have all the bells and whistles: There’s three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up, balanced audio and Alexa to access music and more. Plus, there’s Bluetooth, settings that you can personalize and more through the Bose connect app. $349, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Мontblanc Gold-plated Ballpoint Pen Classic

When pop signs his big contracts, he needs a pen worthy of his status. Montblancs are the ultimate power pen, and this one is a true classic. The gold-plated pen and cap are made of black resin, with the iconic brand logo at the top of the cap. Of course, the ballpoint pen writes like a dream. It comes beautifully presented in a sleek black box. $195.10, amazon.com

Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.