10 Great Gifts to Show Your College Grad How Proud You Are of Them

College grads always deserve to be celebrated for all the work they’ve put in for four years. This year, graduation is going to look quite different — and that’s even more reason to make the grads in your life feel special. Even though they can’t walk across a stage to accept their diploma in front of their family and friends, their accomplishment still deserves to be acknowledged. That’s where finding one of the best college graduation gifts comes in. Whether they’re moving into their own place, going off to grad school or still figuring out what comes next, we’ve got great gifts for every college grad on your list.

1. Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Your grads might be in for a rude awakening once they realize grabbing a cup of Joe from the dining hall every morning is no longer an option. To save them money on Starbucks runs, gift them a coffee maker so they can brew their own. This one makes 12 cups, so there’s even enough for roommates. It’s designed to be a cinch to use and quick to clean. Plus, a dual water window ensures there won’t be any overflows. $24.99, amazon.com

2. Mellanni Sheet Set

It’s time for college grads to say sayonara to those extra-long twin sheets for their dorm room — they’re moving on to a grown-up bed! And they’ll need the sheets to go along with it. This four-piece set (including a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases) is made from soft brushed microfiber and is hypoallergenic and resistant to stains, wrinkles and fading. Translation? Making their bed — and keeping it neat — is a whole lot easier with these sheets. They come in a range of colors and patterns so you can choose the set that best suits your grad. $32.97, amazon.com

3. Amazon Echo Dot

Chances are your grad is starting a new job at the bottom of the totem pole at work. That means they could use someone to boss around, which is where the Echo Dot comes in. The popular smart speaker is petite, so it fits in any small space, like first apartments. Its quality speaker will play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Sirius XM, to name a few, all with the demand of your voice. Of course, it comes with Alexa, who can do everything from answer all your burning questions to give a weather report, set alarms, read the news, call anyone hands-free, play games and much, much more. $39.99, amazon.com

4. Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage

We know what you’re thinking — even jet-setters are staying grounded these days. But eventually, life will get back to normal. And when it does, your new grad might have a business trip for work and that old gym duffle bag simply won’t do. A sturdy, stylish carry-on bag is a gift that will keep giving for years. This one from Calpak has everything needed for smooth travels: It comes with a TSA-approved lock, it’s incredibly lightweight, easy to handle, expands up to two inches and the hard shell keeps everything safe. Plus, the marble exterior is sleek. $165, calpaktravel.com

5. Elixir Glassware Crystal Wine Glasses

It’s time to raise a glass to your grad — and now you can do so with the grad’s own set of wine glasses. Nothing will make them feel more adult than this sophisticated set of four by Elixir Glassware. Designed for use with red, white and sparkling wines, each glass is shaped and hand blown by artisans using traditional techniques from lead-free crystal. The design is both classic and contemporary, so they’ll treasure them for years to come. $47.97, amazon.com

6. Dagne Dover Card Case

Landing your first job feels truly official once you get your own set of business cards. Your grad will carry them in style with this unisex card case. Small and sleek, it’ll fit into pockets or purses. Made from coated canvas, it comes in a wide range of colors and features two internal card slots and one external card slot, with an external D-ring and a snap closure to keep them all secure. It’s also big enough to store credit cards, cash, a Metrocard or similar necessities. $35, dagnedover.com

7. Instant Pot

Moving out means having your own kitchen — and they’ll need to stock it with all the essentials. A beloved Instant Pot is probably at the top of the list, especially since it can do so much. The seven-in-one device works as an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. Suddenly, takeout doesn’t seem as necessary. $79, amazon.com

8. Collection of Live Succulent Plants

Everyone could use a little greenery at home. Succulents are the way to go since they’re easy to care for — they only need to be watered once a week. This set comes with a variety of four different succulents to start a little plant family. You can add a nice touch by gifting a terrarium as well. $22.96, amazon.com

9. Michael Kors Layton Chronograph Bracelet Watch

A serious new job calls for a serious new watch. This is a timeless (pun intended!), sleek chronograph style is elevated by brushed and polished stainless steel with a gold-tone plate. It features three-hand quartz movement, a mineral crystal face and an adjustable bracelet with a clasp closure. If you’re looking for something more feminine, the Michael Kors Slim Runway Bracelet Watch will do. $250, nordstrom.com

10. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

During college, tablets and laptops tend to take a beating from being dragged to class after class and all that streaming. It’s probably time for a new tablet and this one is as popular as ever. The Fire 7 Tablet boasts a 7″ display, 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, dual-band WiFi, 1 GB of RAM and two front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording. It comes with a hands-free version of Alexa. Best of all, the battery is built to last, allowing up to seven hours of reading, web browsing, watching videos and listening to music. $49.99, amazon.com