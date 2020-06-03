The Best Celebrity Home Goods to Shop Now

For celebrities, side hustles are nothing new. Plenty of stars have their own clothing lines, wines and spirits, beauty brands and other companies to keep them busy. One category that is continuously growing is celebrity home goods. While you may never have a mega-mansion or tricked-out pad of the rich and famous, you can bring a little piece of their home into yours. These are the best celebrity home goods out there, plus picks from each to spruce up your own space.

1. Giuliana Rancic, August & Leo

TV host Giuliana Rancic teamed up with her longtime friend, interior designer Lonni Paul, to recently launch August & Leo, for HSN. In case you’re wondering where the name comes from, they’re both Leos born in August. The collection encompasses everything from furniture to linens to accent pieces and starts at just $19.95. The Valentina Jewelry Armoire Lamp will light up any room in multiple ways — the classic mirrored column lamp has a secret jewelry storage compartment. $180, hsn.com

Courtesy of HSN

2. Nate Berkus, Project 62 + Nate Berkus

Nate Berkus is one of the most celebrated interior designers out there, but you don’t have to be Oprah Winfrey to enjoy his aesthetic in your home. He has been collaborating with Target since 2012 and his line is still going strong. Add his sleek style to your bedroom with the Project 62 + Nate Berkus Micro Texture Comforter Set. Made from a cotton textile with a chic woven pattern, it’ll look cool while keeping you cozy. $79.99, target.com

Courtesy of Target

3. Joanna Gaines, Joanna Gaines x Anthropologie

As the co-founder of lifestyle brand and retail store Magnolia, interior designer Joanna Gaines has shared her signature style of blending textures and global design with the world. Known for her textiles, Gaines infused that with Anthropologie’s similar jet-setting vibe. The Textured Eva Rug is handwoven, giving it homey appeal, while the border was inspired by trim from an Indian sari. It comes in ivory, dark turquoise and terracotta in a range of dimensions, so you can find just the right hue and size for your home. $68-$1,198, anthropologie.com

Courtesy of Anthropologie

4. Lauren Conrad, LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl’s

Ever since Lauren Conrad debuted on the small screen at age 18 in “Laguna Beach,” people have been captivated by her sweet, girly style. She’s channeled that into her home collection, LC Lauren Conrad, at Kohl’s. Bring a bit of that into your abode with the 1-Panel Kate Ruffle Sheer Curtain, which adds whimsical elegance to any room. Pretty yet practical, it happens to be machine washable. $49.99 – $64.99, kohls.com

Courtesy of Kohl's

5. Reese Witherspoon, Draper James

America’s sweetheart Reese Witherspoon brings southern charm to whatever she touches, including her lifestyle line, Draper James, which encompasses fashion and décor. The Cheers Y’all Wine Glass is a plastic tumbler that’s perfect for al fresco fun this summer, since you don’t have to worry about breaking it by the pool or at a picnic. $9, draperjames.com

Courtesy of Draper James

6. Chrissy Teigen, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has captured many hearts — and kitchens. Her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen kitchen and tabletop line for Target has everything you need to make and serve delicious meals for friends and family. Pieces like the Mango Wood Tray will elevate your status to the ultimate host. The 18″x10.9″ tray with metal inlay was handcrafted by Indian artisans and can be used in so many ways, from serving food to arranging cocktails. $29.99, target.com

Courtesy of Target

7. The Property Brothers, Scott Living

It’s hard to peel your eye away when the Property Brothers are on TV, so it’s no surprise that Drew and Jonathan Scott have a thriving furniture and home décor line, Scott Living. Put it in neutral with the Oasis Ceramic Geometric Vase. The 4-inch decorative vase instantly adds architectural appeal. $10.99, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Martha Stewart, Martha Stewart for Wayfair

Where would the world of home décor be without Martha Stewart? The OG of the space created a line for Wayfair and it’s just as good as you’d expect. The Martha Stewart Decker Wingback Chair is the perfect example of her timeless, elegant aesthetic. Part of the Martha Stewart Bedford furniture collection, the accent chair is upholstered in neutral beige fabric and has a removable seat cushion. $399.99, wayfair.com

