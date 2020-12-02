5 Historically Accurate Books to Supplement Your Obsession With ‘The Crown’

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve found yourself glued to Netflix’s hit series “The Crown” as of the late (and you’re definitely not alone on this), you may be looking for a fresh incentive to help you pluck yourself away from the TV without quitting cold turkey. Whether you’ve grown increasingly curious about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Diana Spencer’s turbulent marriage to Prince Charles, or Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent departure from the royal family, why not dive even deeper into the mystique of royalty by indulging in a literary feast to supplement your new favorite drama?

“The Crown” doesn’t quite paint an entirely accurate picture of Buckingham Palace and beyond, so much so that a UK culture secretary recently asked Netflix to label ‘The Crown’ as fiction. Fortunately, there are plenty of factual accounts detailing some of the most intriguing (and at times, scandalous) royal families throughout history that will add more color and context to the series, whether you’re starting from scratch on season one, or are already all caught up and swiftly making your way through season four. Scroll through below to check out some of the best books about the royals to check out once you’ve finished binging the series.

‘Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret’



This riveting account of Princess Margaret blends biography with philosophical musings surrounding fame, royalty, art, and the idea of celebrity, while contrasting differing public perceptions of the divisive figure’s public scandals, interactions with famous celebrities. The secret fun one of the Windsor family, and the most fashionable, this is the Princess with plenty of secrets.

‘The Diana Chronicles’

Author and former editor-in-chief of Tatler and Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, Tina Brown was also a personal friend to Princess Diana. The biography offers not only a compelling account of the life of Princess Diana but also of the life of the royals and of course, her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth. The book covers Princess Di’s early family life and spans across her troubled marriage with Prince Charles, his public affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, and her untimely death in 1995.

‘Finding Freedom’

This New York Times best-seller details the first-ever literary portrait of Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life together, chronicling their relationships pre-nuptials to the birth of their son, Archie, and of course, their recent departure from the royal family.

‘The Queen Mother: The Official Biography’

Comprised of a series of interviews, letters, and personal diary entries, this detailed biography of Queen Elizabeth is one of the most accurate accounts of her life—especially given that the queen herself approved it nearly seven years before her death.

‘The Crown: The Official Companion’

If you’ve found yourself furiously googling for context as you watch “The Crown,” this official companion is the handbook you’ve been waiting for. This book details a behind-the-scenes account that spans across the content from seasons two and three, so it’s perfect for those who are halfway through the series and looking to get caught up before season 4.

