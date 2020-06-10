Who hasn’t wanted to throw back a drink or two with their favorite celebrity? Lucky for you, you can actually join them for happy hour. Well, sort of. Plenty of stars have their own wine and spirits lines. And we’re not talking endorsements — these brands are either owned by famous faces, or the star has invested in the tipple. Pick up a bottle of the best celebrity-owned wines and spirits and say cheers.

1. Kate Hudson & King St. Vodka

When Kate Hudson was hosting a cocktail party for friends, she wanted to whip up a few dirty martinis but wasn’t happy with her vodka options. And when she realized none of them were made by women, she decided to create her own. King St. Vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, made with alkaline water and distilled seven times and then filtered for purity in Santa Barbara, California. The name comes from Hudson’s former home on King Street in New York City. $24.99, drizly.com

Courtesy of King St. Vodka

2. Ryan Reynolds & Aviation Gin

When Ryan Reynolds first took a sip of Aviation American Gin in 2018, he knew he needed to have a lot more — so he purchased the brand. Originally founded in Portland, Ore., Aviation Gin ushered in a new wave of American gin with a softer, smother taste of citrus and floral notes with juniper. It’s still handcrafted in small, 100-case batches and distilled with a special process that guarantees the purest flavor. $29.99, drizly.com

Courtesy of Aviation Gin

3. Drake & Virginia Black

Don’t let the bottle fool you — it may look like Champagne but inside is a premium Bourbon whiskey. Virginia Black was founded by Drake and Brent Hocking, the founder and creator of Deleón tequila, in 2016. The inspiration behind the brand is the fashion and music of the 1970s, when nightlife ruled the decade. Distilled in Indiana, this whiskey is on the sweeter side. $34.99, virginiablackwhiskey.com

4. Dwayne Johnson & Teremana Tequila

How about a margarita on the rocks with the Rock? Dwayne Johnson’s small-batch tequila is made by hand in a town in the highlands of Jalisco by a Mexican-owned distillery. Wonder where the name comes from? He explained it all in an Instagram post: “TERA is meant to represent ‘Terre’ which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth. Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way — by hand. Small-batch, hand-crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.” $39.99, teremana.com

Courtesy of Teremana Tequila

5. Jay-Z, Armand de Brignac Champagne

Remember Jay-Z’s infamous feud with Cristal Champagne? In case it doesn’t ring a bell, when asked about his thoughts on all the rappers drinking their Champagne, the company director said he can’t forbid people from buying it. Jay-Z promptly stopped serving it at his 40/40 Club and told his fans to boycott it too. To fill that bubbly void, he invested in and eventually bought Armand de Brignac, AKA Ace of Spades, a French Champagne company. $299.99, wine.com

Courtesy of wine.com

6. Nick Jonas & Villa One Tequila

If a trip to Mexico inspires you to drink more tequila, you’re not the only one to have that idea. Villa One Tequila co-founders Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos decided to create their brand while they were on vacation in Mexico. They source 100% blue weber agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico, and offer silver, reposado and anejo varieties. $39.75, drizly.com

7. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul & Dos Hombres

Most “Breaking Bad” fans are likely well aware of the bromance that took place between the co-stars off-screen, so it’s no surprise the dos hombres decided to create a mezcal line together. Dos Hombres gave them a way to continue working together after the TV series ended. The artisanal mezcal is made by producers in San Luis del Rio, a small village in a rural area of Oaxaca. $59.99, wine.com

Courtesy of wine.com

8. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt & Miraval Rosé

Though Brangelina is no more, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will continue producing their prize-winning Château Miraval Rosé wine. The then couple purchased Château Miraval in Provence in 2008 and held their wedding on the estate in August 2014. They decided to keep the winery as an investment for the children, so luckily we can still sip the airy, fruit rosé. $21.99, wine.com

Courtesy of wine.com

Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.