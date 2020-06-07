×
Fashion Brands Give Back With Pride Collections

Fashion Brands Give Back During Pride
Variety

It’s the time of year when designers and fashion houses release Pride collections that not only celebrate the LGBTQ community but also raise money for advocacy programs and organizations. So even if Pride parades have been canceled because of the pandemic, that shouldn’t stop you from looking fierce — just make sure you do it from 6 feet away.

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/Baja East

Baja East gets charitable with a tie-dye collection featuring this bitchin’ lavender- hued hoodie.

$250

BENEFITS: Born This Way Foundation

bajaeast.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/Tie Bar

The new Pride collection from Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita’s Tie the Knot line for Tie Bar features swimwear, socks and a heart-filled bow tie.

$25

BENEFITS: Southern Poverty Law Center

tiebar.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/ASOS

Get cozy in this ASOS sweatshirt emblazoned with an ampersand (to symbolize unity), the signature feature of the British retailer’s pride collections.

$45

BENEFITS: GLAAD

asos.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/New Balance

New Balance’s long history of support of the LGBTQ community continues with the limited-edition 327 Pride men’s sneaker.

$100

BENEFITS: New Balance has committed to donating $100,000 over the next two years to GLSEN’s Changing the Game program.

newbalance.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/Happy Socks

Happy Socks has teamed with The Phluid Project for a colorful sock collaboration.

$16 a pair; $28 for 2-pack gift box

BENEFITS: The Trevor Project

thephluidproject.com or happysocks.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/The Loft

This T-shirt is one of three from Loft’s Love All Ways collection.

$34.50

BENEFITS: GLSEN

loft.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/AMI

AMI’s Rainbow collection includes this simple chic black tote bag.

$30

BENEFITS: GLAAD

amiparis.com

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy/Anna Sheffield

Anna Sheffield’s Hazeline Rainbow Pointe Band in yellow gold sparkles with seven precious stones.

$795

BENEFITS: Family Equality Council

annasheffield.com

 

