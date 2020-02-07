×

West Hollywood Eatery Olivetta Becomes an Oscar Week Destination

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lionel Richie was one of the celebrities seen dining at just-opened eatery Olivetta on Melrose Boulevard in early January. Created by restaurateurs Matt and Marissa Hermer, the team behind Pacific Palisades’ brasserie, the Draycott, Olivetta features a coastal European menu offering up such Mediterranean classics as grilled Spanish octopus with baby carrots garnished in pistachio and feta and grilled branzino made with green herbs and lemon. But what makes the 150-seat bungalow, designed by Tom Parker, so special is not what’s in its food, but what’s not: the dishes are simple, savory and oozing with citrus flavor. The simply shaved fennel salad (with lemon, parmesan, black pepper and olive oil) and mixed baby green salad (tossed with soft herbs and lemon vinaigrette) taste like plant-based heaven.

And this was exactly the goal of Michael Fiorelli, Olivetta’s executive chef.

“When I was tasting through the Olivetta menu, rather than asking myself, ‘What does this need?’ I found myself asking, ‘What can I take away?’ ‘What small change can I make to really allow the product stand out?'” he says. “Through this process I found myself reducing the dishes to two or three components. Cooking simply like this is not always as easy as it sounds. With Minimal ingredients on a plate, there’s nowhere for imperfection to hide. It’s about sourcing the best possible product at its height of seasonality and just handling it properly and respectfully”

“Our green salad is just local greens, soft herbs, lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil,” Fiorelli continues. “It’s one of my favorite things on the menu. It’s not about more is more. It’s about perfect is perfect and knowing when to show restraint.”

Popular on Variety

For reservations contact Olivetta.la

More Scene

  • West Hollywood Eatery Olivetta Becomes Oscar

    West Hollywood Eatery Olivetta Becomes an Oscar Week Destination

    Lionel Richie was one of the celebrities seen dining at just-opened eatery Olivetta on Melrose Boulevard in early January. Created by restaurateurs Matt and Marissa Hermer, the team behind Pacific Palisades’ brasserie, the Draycott, Olivetta features a coastal European menu offering up such Mediterranean classics as grilled Spanish octopus with baby carrots garnished in pistachio [...]

  • David Furnish Elton John

    Oscars: Why Elton John Will Have a Police Escort to His Viewing Party

    Elton John will be at the Oscars on Sunday because he is nominated with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.” Even so, that doesn’t mean he’s going to miss his annual viewing and afterparty benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “As soon as the category has been presented, [...]

  • Iman amfAR NY Gala

    Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez Accept Courage Awards at amfAR's New York Gala

    Officially, the annual New York gala for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research — known in New York, Cannes, Milan, Paris, Sao Paulo and any other glamorous city as the worldwide AIDS research charity that throws the best parties and thrives off the pockets of Hollywood elite — is not the beginning of Fashion Week [...]

  • Variety Oscar Ballot 2020

    Get Ready for the 2020 Oscars With Your Own Academy Awards Ballot

    As the 92nd annual Academy Awards draw closer, anticipation builds as movie fans anxiously wait to find who will take home a gold statue. But who will you be voting for this Sunday? Print out Variety’s 2020 Academy Award Ballot, or download it to your phone, to predict this Sunday’s big winners. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage [...]

  • Olivia Wilde Maya Rudolph Variety Makeup

    Inside the 2020 Oscars Parties

    The end of the 2020 awards season is upon us! As Hollywood A-listers and executives party all the way up to and through the main event on Sunday night, Variety will be all over town reporting from inside all the biggest A-list bashes and the most intimate gatherings. Keep checking back for all the latest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad