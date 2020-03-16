×

Variety’s Power of Women Event Postponed

Entertainment Marketing, Silicon Valleywood and Inclusion Also Shifting

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety's Power of Women gift bag giveaway
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety, the iconic entertainment business news media company, will postpone its high-profile Variety Power of Women: New York from April 3 to July 9. The accompanying magazine that includes the New York Women’s Impact Report will publish on July 7.

Variety’s Power of Women events in Los Angeles and New York celebrate women in entertainment making a difference through their charitable efforts.

Additionally, Variety’s popular Entertainment Marketing Summit and Silicon Valleywood Summit will move to dates which will be announced shortly. Inclusion, Variety’s summit that examines diversity in entertainment and media, will move to October 29.

Variety encourages the entertainment community to check the Variety website for updates regarding its Live Media events and summits.

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Variety's Power of Women gift bag

    Variety's Power of Women Event Postponed

    In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety, the iconic entertainment business news media company, will postpone its high-profile Variety Power of Women: New York from April 3 to July 9. The accompanying magazine that includes the New York Women’s Impact Report will publish on July 7. Variety’s Power of Women events in Los Angeles and [...]

  • Rihanna Met Gala

    Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming Met Gala in New York City has been postponed indefinitely. The event, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was set to take place on May 4. The theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. [...]

  • Coronavirus: GLAAD to Lose $2 Million

    Coronavirus: GLAAD to Lose $2 Million in Wake of Media Awards Cancellations

    GLAAD could be looking at a loss of $2 million because of the coronavirus outbreak. The LGBTQ media watchdog group announced Monday that its upcoming Media Awards Gala in Los Angeles on April 16 has been canceled. The group is hoping to reschedule for the fall, but it’s still unclear if that will be possible. [...]

  • A worker prepares for players to

    How the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting the Gig Economy in Hollywood

    Until a few days ago, Abby Borden had been putting together a proposal for the food and beverage program for the premiere of “F9,” the upcoming ninth installment of Universal’s incredibly successful “Fast & Furious” franchise, originally set to bow in May. As a catering consultant, Borden often advises about the menus and catering needs [...]

  • GLAAD Media Awards Canceled Due to

    GLAAD Media Awards in New York Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19 have been canceled. The gala “will no longer occur next week following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement. “Given GLAAD’s long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the GLAAD [...]

  • Bradley Braves forward Elijah Childs (10)

    NCAA March Madness Games to Be Played Without Audience

    The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) announced on Wednesday that it will play its upcoming championship events and tournaments without fans due to the coronavirus outbreak. NCAA president Mark Emmert revealed in a statement that based on his discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, public health officials and the COVID-19 advisory panel he has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad