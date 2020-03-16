Variety’s Power of Women Event Postponed

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety, the iconic entertainment business news media company, will postpone its high-profile Variety Power of Women: New York from April 3 to July 9. The accompanying magazine that includes the New York Women’s Impact Report will publish on July 7.

Variety’s Power of Women events in Los Angeles and New York celebrate women in entertainment making a difference through their charitable efforts.

Additionally, Variety’s popular Entertainment Marketing Summit and Silicon Valleywood Summit will move to dates which will be announced shortly. Inclusion, Variety’s summit that examines diversity in entertainment and media, will move to October 29.

Variety encourages the entertainment community to check the Variety website for updates regarding its Live Media events and summits.