Tyler Perry Studios Feeds 5,000 Families in Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Event

Add Tyler Perry to the list of celebrities to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

The powerhouse director, actor writer and producer gave back to his community of Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday by organizing a Thanksgiving food giveaway through his production company, Tyler Perry Studios.

The event was announced on Thursday and took place today from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of the studios’ headquarters. During the event, they distributed non-perishable food items and gift cards to up to 5,000 local families in need.

“First come, first serve of 5,000 families while supplies last. Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need we will close the line at the 5,000th family,” the event’s poster reads.

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm. During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020

According to local news station Fox 5 Atlanta, the line for the giveaway stretched for miles. Fox 5 reporter Emilie Ikeda tweeted a video of the event, noting that “the first car in line got here at 3 p.m… YESTERDAY,” and that the lines caused “back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I-20.”

The first car in line got here at 3pm…YESTERDAY. #TPSGiving starts at 8am. Already, lines extend miles long, causing back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I-20.@TPstudios will be giving away non-perishables and gift cards to 5K families. People tell me, the need is greater than ever pic.twitter.com/ntoBGfaZTk — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) November 22, 2020

In order to keep the families safe, the event was conducted as a drive-thru and required families to stay in their cars while receiving food. The event also required face masks to be worn at all times.

This is just one of several charitable deeds Perry has delivered this year. In April, he gave $21,000 in tips to workers at one of his favorite local restaurants and paid for the groceries of Atlanta seniors.

In his recent cover story for Variety, Perry said that he strives “Just to try and use what I’ve been given — this platform [and] the gifts that I’ve managed to have — to celebrate and encourage and lift other people.”