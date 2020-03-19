The Wallis Cancels April and May Programming in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has cancelled its upcoming programming for the months of April and May in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The performing arts center located in Beverly Hills had already wiped its calendar and closed its premises from public access for the remainder of March, but the center made the difficult decision to cancel or postpone all productions, presentations, public gatherings and educational programming until June. Executive director and CEO Rachel Fine and artistic director Paul Crewes offered a statement to accompany the news.

“The Wallis is grateful for its wonderful community of loyal supporters, whose generous donations are vital to serve meaningfully as a site for the convergence of dynamic performing arts, education and civic life,” the statement reads. “If you are in a position to make a special gift at this time, we would be greatly appreciative. Thank you for contributing to The Wallis’ resiliency.”

“We look forward to bringing our Wallis community together when the future becomes more certain and we can safely proceed with our normal operations and programs.”

“Please take good care of yourselves and your health. We will remain in close contact with you as the situation evolves.”

The Wallis’ ticket services office will be reaching out to ticketholders in the coming days to discuss options.

In addition to its programming, the decision also affects the Spring Celebration, which was scheduled for April 23rd. The annual event will be postponed to a later date.

Here is a complete list of the programming that has been cancelled.

April 1 – City of Beverly Hills Sing-Along

April 2 – The Violins of Hope/Delirium Musicum

April 4 – Ory Shihor: Beethoven’s Most Beloved Sonatas

April 12 – Dance Sunday with Debbie Allen & Friends

April 15-18 – Heidi Duckler Dance: The Chandelier

April 18-May 2 – The Minghella Project

May 5 – Film Independent Special Event

May 8 – Emerson String Quartet

May 8-17 – Snow White

May 10 – Sunday Funday

May 14-16 – DIAVOLO/Architecture in Motion

May 21-22 – National Sawdust/fold