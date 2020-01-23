Sundance 2020: The Ultimate Party Guide

Heading to Park City?

From intimate dinners and cocktail parties to late night bashes (that end just in time to head to brunch), there’s plenty to keep this year’s film festival attendees out of the cold between screenings.

Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Sundance 2020:

Thursday, Jan. 23

“Summertime” Premiere Party

Lyft Lounge, 8-11 p.m.

“Bad Hair” Premiere Party

Writer-director Justin Simien

Chase Sapphire on Main, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

TAO Park City & Chase Sound Check Concert

Mark Ronson performs at the private event for Chase cardholders. TAO’s three-night pop-up will feature DJ sets by Brody Jenner & Devin Lucien, Vice and DJ NVM with cocktails from Casamigos

The Yard, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

A Conversation with Quibi’s Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg

Chase Sapphire on Main, 9:30-10:15 a.m.

The Jewish Film Institute’s Light Lunch and Not-So-Light Conversation

“Some Kind of Heaven” director Lance Oppenheim

Kimball Arts Center, 12-2 p.m.

Sundance TV’s Women on the Front Lines: Changing the Game Panel

Ekwa Msangi, Haifaa al-Mansour, Monica Levinson, Hanelle Culpepper and Jackie Cruz. IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco will moderate the panel, presented by AMC Networks, New York Women in Film & Television, Women in Film Los Angeles and ReFrame

Sundance TV HQ, 1-2 p.m

#MeToo Voter: Centering Survivors’ Political Power

Ai-jen Poo, Tarana Burke, Fatima Goss Graves and Mónica Ramírez in conversation with Rosanna Arquette

The Latinx House, 1-2 p.m.

MACRO “Leaving the Door Open Behind You” Panel

Lena Waithe, Sundial Brand’s CEO Cara Sabin

MACRO Lodge, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

HBO’s Après Ski Happy Hour

Shangela Laquifa Wadley

306 Main St, 2-4 p.m.

“The Fight” Premiere Party

Executive producers Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone; ACLU lawyers Lee Gelernt, Chase Stangio, Dale Ho and Brigitte Amirie; directors Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres

MACRO Lodge, 3-4:30 p.m.

Sundance TV’s Growing the Story Panel

Sundance TV HQ, 3-4 p.m.

HBO & TBS’s Unfolding Narratives Panel

Suzy Nakamura, Alexander Hodge, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Minji Chan, moderated by Kimmy Yam.

306 Main St, 4-6 p.m.

“Black Bear” Premiere Party

Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon and Christopher Abbot, presented by Oakhurst Entertainment and Tandem Pictures with Audible

The Audible Speakeasy, 4-6 p.m.

“Wake Up” Premiere Screening & Fireside Chat

Olivia Wilde, Margaret Qualley

Chefdance, 3:30 p.m.

Sundance TV’s New York Women in Film & Television and IFC Films Cocktail Celebration

Sundance TV HQ, 5-7 p.m.

The Cut’s “How I Get It Done” Panel

Sarah Aubrey, Amy Entelis, Dee Rees and Zazie Beetz, hosted by New York Magazine’s “The Cut” and Amazon Fire TV

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Musical Hall, 5-7p.m.

The Latinx House & Netflix Kick-Off Party

The Latinx House, 5-8 p.m.

“The Go-Go’s” Dinner

Rand’s Luxury Escape at St. Regis Deer Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Variety and AT&T’s Indie Impact Cocktail Party

Celebrating Justin Simien

Variety Studio Lounge, 6-7:15 p.m.

HBO’s HERstory Dinner

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Robin Thede, Lena Waithe, music by Olivia Dope

306 Main St, 7:30-10 p.m.

WarnerMedia & AT&T Sundance Film Festival Kickoff Party

Performance by Matt Berninger from The National

Lateral at WarnerMedia Lodge, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

“The Night House” Premiere Party

Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigskeit, Stacy Martin and director David Bruckner

Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 9-11 p.m.

Midnight MACRO Party

Hosted by MACRO’s Stacey Walker King & Charles D. King

MACRO Lodge, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Masters in Craft: A Workshop on the Power of Visibility

HBO’s POV workshop, including Andrij Parekh, Thembi Banks, Akilah Green, Syreeta Singleton, Prentice Penny, Mathan Erhardt

306 Main St., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

It Gets Better House Brunch

It Gets Better House, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

A Fireside Chat with America Ferrera

Supported by Netflix’s upcoming series “Gentefied”

The Latinx House, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“The Photograph” Fireside Chat

Issa Rae and director Stella Meghie

MACRO Lodge, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Inclusion in Film Festivals: A Call to Action to Change the Narrative Panel (Time’s Up and USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative)

Eva Longoria, Angela Robinson, the Sundance Institute’s Dilcia Barrera and USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s Dr. Stacy Smith

The Latinx House, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Color Creative’s Cocktails and Conversation

Issa Rae and Deniese Davis, featuring Casamigos cocktails

UTA Sundance House, 12-3 p.m.

“Snowpiercer” Panel and Reception

Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall and showrunner Graeme Manson

306 Main St., 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Reproductive Justice Through Entertainment

Sophia Bush, Mishel Prada, Planned Parenthood’s Rachel Moreno

The Latinx House, 3-4 p.m.

“Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” Screening and Panel

Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Simon Rich

Lateral at WarnerMedia Lodge, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

“Is This Real? Sustaining Gender Equality in Entertainment” Panel

Presented by Women in Film and The Atlantic

UTA Sundance House, 4-6 p.m.

New Audiences: The Power of Storytelling in Education Panel

Presented by Strayer Studios and the Blackhouse Foundation

Kimball Art Center, 4-6 p.m.

HFPA Panel: “Women Breaking Barriers Year 3: Where Are We Now?”

Kerry Washington, Frankie Shaw, Julie Taymor, Lisa Jackson, Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam and HFPA’s Elisabeth Sereda

Sundance TV HQ, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Audible Speakeasy VIP Party

Audible Speakeasy, 5-7 p.m.

“Insecure” Dinner

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge, Prentice Penny, moderated by Elaine Welteroth

306 Main St., 6:30-9 p.m.

ChefDance Celebration of Remarkable Women in Food, Film, Business and Philanthropy

Honoring Martha Stewart with 2020 ChefDance Legend Award

Memorial Building, 7 p.m.

The Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner

Rachel Brosnahan, Jim Gaffigan, Julie Taymor, Tim Daly, Olivia Munn, Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Clark Gregg

Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 7-9 p.m.

Celebration of Music in Film

Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Jorge Aragón Brito

The Shop, 7-10 p.m.

“On the Record” Documentary Party

Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigskeit, Stacy Martin and director David Bruckner

Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 9-11 p.m.

“Siempre, Luis” After Party

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, John James

The Latinx House, 9 p.m.

HBO x Blackhouse: A Lowkey Convo with Issa Rae and Prentice Penny

Blackhouse, 7-9 p.m.

“Possessor” Cocktail Party

Sean Bean, Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 7-9 p.m.

UTA Sundance Party

UTA Sundance House, 10 p.m.

“Promising Young Woman” Premiere Party

Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, director/writer Emerald Fennell, live performance by Cyn and DJ set by Kito

Lyft Lounge, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

“Blast Beat” Premiere Party

Moises Arias, Mateo Arias, Kali Uchis, Daniel Dae Kim, Wilmer Valderrama, music by DJ Mel DeBarge, with a performance by Teo Arias

MACRO Lodge, 10 p.m.

Bootsy Bellows Pop Up

Hosted by David Arquette, music by Zack Bia.

Lateral at WarnerMedia Lodge, 10 p.m – 3 a.m.

“Save Yourselves” Premiere Party

Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Outfest Queer Brunch

Special remarks by Alan Ball

Kimball Terrace, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

“Hair Love” Screening and Conversation

Director Matthew A. Cherry, producer Karen Toliver, Issa Rae

The Latinx House, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NALIP Brunch: Latinx in Action – Directors Upfront Panel

Angel Manuel Sto, Cristina Costantini, Michael Arcos, presented by WarnerMedia 150

Spur Bar & Grill, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NALIP Signature Conversation with Mishel Prada

Presented by Starz

Spur Bar & Grill, 12-1 p.m.

“Be Water” and “Lance” Premiere Party

Presented by ESPN Films

Tupelo, 1-4 p.m.

HBO’s “Our Stories to Tell” Brunch

306 Main St., 1-4 p.m.

“Music & Film: The Creative Process”

BMI’s Composer/Director Roundtable

Kimball Arts Center, 3-5 p.m.

Sex, Politics, Film & Television Reception

Planned Parenthood’s 9th annual reception, presented with Refinery 29

Old Town Cellars, 4-6 p.m.

“Damage Control” Interactive Screening and Q&A

Presented by Variety and Eko, Q&A with Emily Pendergast, Rekha Shankar, Alon Benari, director Johnny Milord

WarnerMedia Lounge, 4-6 p.m.

“I Carry You With Me” Cocktail Party

Michelle Rodriguez, Armando Espitia, Christian Vasquez, Mirreyes Contra Godinez

Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

“Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia” Reception

Starring Adam Devine, Robert Redford, Jessica Williams and Finn Wolfhard

Rand’s Luxury Escape at St. Regis Deer Valley, 5:30 p.m.

“Falling” Premiere Party

Director-star Viggo Mortensen, music by DJ Ana Calderon

Warner Media Lodge, 7-9 p.m.

“The Glorias” Premiere Party

Celebrating the Gloria Steinem film, starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander.

Sundance TV HQ, 5-7 p.m.

“Palm Springs” Premiere Party

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, presented by Limelight and Party Over Here with Audible

Audible Speakeasy, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“The Climb” Cocktail Party

Michael Angelo Covino, Gayle Rankin, Kyle Marvin

Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 9-11 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

“Sylvie’s Love” Premiere Party

Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha and Eva Longoria

Acura Festival Village, 4-6 p.m.

The New York Times’ “Some Kind of Heaven” and “Time” Party

The Shop, 4-6 p.m.

Variety and Free the Work Panel

Variety Studio Lounge, 5-6:30 p.m.

“Tesla” Pre-Premiere Party

Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 6-8 p.m.

BET’s “Twenties” Screening and Party

Lena Waithe, DJ D-Nice + DJ Domo

Park City Live, 7-11:30 p.m.

“The Last Shift” Cocktail Party

Richard Jenkins, Ed O’Neill, Da’vine Joy Randolph

Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 8-10 p.m.

“The Evening Hour” Reception

Starring Kerry Bishe’, Lili Taylor, Marc Menchaca, Stacy Martin, directed by Braden King

Rand’s Luxury Escape at St. Regis Deer Valley, 5:30 p.m.

“On the Record” Documentary Party

Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigskeit, Stacy Martin and director David Bruckner

Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 9-11 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

The Art of Editing Reception

Sponsored by Adobe

The Shop, 1-3 p.m.

GLAAD’s “Black, Queer & Unapologetic: The Shifting Lens of Storytelling in Hollywood” Panel

Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, Jonica T. Gibbs, Justin Simien, Alexandra Grey, Marquise Vilson. Moderated by Danielle Moodie-Mills.

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 4:30-5:30 p.m.

BMI’s Snowball

Lisa Loeb headlines the all-female lineup, including Chloé Caroline and Georgia Ku

The Shop, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Sundance Ignite Private Screening

“Some Kind of Heaven” directed by Ignite Fellow Lance Oppenheim, presented by Adobe

Holiday Village Cinemas, 8:30-10 p.m.