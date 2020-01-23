Sundance 2020: The Ultimate Party Guide

Heading to Park City?
From intimate dinners and cocktail parties to late night bashes (that end just in time to head to brunch), there’s plenty to keep this year’s film festival attendees out of the cold between screenings.
Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Sundance 2020:
Thursday, Jan. 23
“Summertime” Premiere Party
Lyft Lounge, 8-11 p.m.
“Bad Hair” Premiere Party
Writer-director Justin Simien
Chase Sapphire on Main, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
TAO Park City & Chase Sound Check Concert
Mark Ronson performs at the private event for Chase cardholders. TAO’s three-night pop-up will feature DJ sets by Brody Jenner & Devin Lucien, Vice and DJ NVM with cocktails from Casamigos
The Yard, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
A Conversation with Quibi’s Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg
Chase Sapphire on Main, 9:30-10:15 a.m.
The Jewish Film Institute’s Light Lunch and Not-So-Light Conversation
“Some Kind of Heaven” director Lance Oppenheim
Kimball Arts Center, 12-2 p.m.
Sundance TV’s Women on the Front Lines: Changing the Game Panel
Ekwa Msangi, Haifaa al-Mansour, Monica Levinson, Hanelle Culpepper and Jackie Cruz. IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco will moderate the panel, presented by AMC Networks, New York Women in Film & Television, Women in Film Los Angeles and ReFrame
Sundance TV HQ, 1-2 p.m
#MeToo Voter: Centering Survivors’ Political Power
Ai-jen Poo, Tarana Burke, Fatima Goss Graves and Mónica Ramírez in conversation with Rosanna Arquette
The Latinx House, 1-2 p.m.
MACRO “Leaving the Door Open Behind You” Panel
Lena Waithe, Sundial Brand’s CEO Cara Sabin
MACRO Lodge, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
HBO’s Après Ski Happy Hour
Shangela Laquifa Wadley
306 Main St, 2-4 p.m.
“The Fight” Premiere Party
Executive producers Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone; ACLU lawyers Lee Gelernt, Chase Stangio, Dale Ho and Brigitte Amirie; directors Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres
MACRO Lodge, 3-4:30 p.m.
Sundance TV’s Growing the Story Panel
Sundance TV HQ, 3-4 p.m.
HBO & TBS’s Unfolding Narratives Panel
Suzy Nakamura, Alexander Hodge, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Minji Chan, moderated by Kimmy Yam.
306 Main St, 4-6 p.m.
“Black Bear” Premiere Party
Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon and Christopher Abbot, presented by Oakhurst Entertainment and Tandem Pictures with Audible
The Audible Speakeasy, 4-6 p.m.
“Wake Up” Premiere Screening & Fireside Chat
Olivia Wilde, Margaret Qualley
Chefdance, 3:30 p.m.
Sundance TV’s New York Women in Film & Television and IFC Films Cocktail Celebration
Sundance TV HQ, 5-7 p.m.
The Cut’s “How I Get It Done” Panel
Sarah Aubrey, Amy Entelis, Dee Rees and Zazie Beetz, hosted by New York Magazine’s “The Cut” and Amazon Fire TV
O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Musical Hall, 5-7p.m.
The Latinx House & Netflix Kick-Off Party
The Latinx House, 5-8 p.m.
“The Go-Go’s” Dinner
Rand’s Luxury Escape at St. Regis Deer Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Variety and AT&T’s Indie Impact Cocktail Party
Celebrating Justin Simien
Variety Studio Lounge, 6-7:15 p.m.
HBO’s HERstory Dinner
Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Robin Thede, Lena Waithe, music by Olivia Dope
306 Main St, 7:30-10 p.m.
WarnerMedia & AT&T Sundance Film Festival Kickoff Party
Performance by Matt Berninger from The National
Lateral at WarnerMedia Lodge, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
“The Night House” Premiere Party
Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigskeit, Stacy Martin and director David Bruckner
Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 9-11 p.m.
Midnight MACRO Party
Hosted by MACRO’s Stacey Walker King & Charles D. King
MACRO Lodge, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Masters in Craft: A Workshop on the Power of Visibility
HBO’s POV workshop, including Andrij Parekh, Thembi Banks, Akilah Green, Syreeta Singleton, Prentice Penny, Mathan Erhardt
306 Main St., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
It Gets Better House Brunch
It Gets Better House, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
A Fireside Chat with America Ferrera
Supported by Netflix’s upcoming series “Gentefied”
The Latinx House, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
“The Photograph” Fireside Chat
Issa Rae and director Stella Meghie
MACRO Lodge, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Inclusion in Film Festivals: A Call to Action to Change the Narrative Panel (Time’s Up and USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative)
Eva Longoria, Angela Robinson, the Sundance Institute’s Dilcia Barrera and USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s Dr. Stacy Smith
The Latinx House, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Color Creative’s Cocktails and Conversation
Issa Rae and Deniese Davis, featuring Casamigos cocktails
UTA Sundance House, 12-3 p.m.
“Snowpiercer” Panel and Reception
Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall and showrunner Graeme Manson
306 Main St., 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Reproductive Justice Through Entertainment
Sophia Bush, Mishel Prada, Planned Parenthood’s Rachel Moreno
The Latinx House, 3-4 p.m.
“Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” Screening and Panel
Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Simon Rich
Lateral at WarnerMedia Lodge, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
“Is This Real? Sustaining Gender Equality in Entertainment” Panel
Presented by Women in Film and The Atlantic
UTA Sundance House, 4-6 p.m.
New Audiences: The Power of Storytelling in Education Panel
Presented by Strayer Studios and the Blackhouse Foundation
Kimball Art Center, 4-6 p.m.
HFPA Panel: “Women Breaking Barriers Year 3: Where Are We Now?”
Kerry Washington, Frankie Shaw, Julie Taymor, Lisa Jackson, Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam and HFPA’s Elisabeth Sereda
Sundance TV HQ, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
Audible Speakeasy VIP Party
Audible Speakeasy, 5-7 p.m.
“Insecure” Dinner
Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge, Prentice Penny, moderated by Elaine Welteroth
306 Main St., 6:30-9 p.m.
ChefDance Celebration of Remarkable Women in Food, Film, Business and Philanthropy
Honoring Martha Stewart with 2020 ChefDance Legend Award
Memorial Building, 7 p.m.
The Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner
Rachel Brosnahan, Jim Gaffigan, Julie Taymor, Tim Daly, Olivia Munn, Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Clark Gregg
Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 7-9 p.m.
Celebration of Music in Film
Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Jorge Aragón Brito
The Shop, 7-10 p.m.
“On the Record” Documentary Party
Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigskeit, Stacy Martin and director David Bruckner
Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 9-11 p.m.
“Siempre, Luis” After Party
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, John James
The Latinx House, 9 p.m.
HBO x Blackhouse: A Lowkey Convo with Issa Rae and Prentice Penny
Blackhouse, 7-9 p.m.
“Possessor” Cocktail Party
Sean Bean, Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 7-9 p.m.
UTA Sundance Party
UTA Sundance House, 10 p.m.
“Promising Young Woman” Premiere Party
Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, director/writer Emerald Fennell, live performance by Cyn and DJ set by Kito
Lyft Lounge, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
“Blast Beat” Premiere Party
Moises Arias, Mateo Arias, Kali Uchis, Daniel Dae Kim, Wilmer Valderrama, music by DJ Mel DeBarge, with a performance by Teo Arias
MACRO Lodge, 10 p.m.
Bootsy Bellows Pop Up
Hosted by David Arquette, music by Zack Bia.
Lateral at WarnerMedia Lodge, 10 p.m – 3 a.m.
“Save Yourselves” Premiere Party
Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Outfest Queer Brunch
Special remarks by Alan Ball
Kimball Terrace, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
“Hair Love” Screening and Conversation
Director Matthew A. Cherry, producer Karen Toliver, Issa Rae
The Latinx House, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
NALIP Brunch: Latinx in Action – Directors Upfront Panel
Angel Manuel Sto, Cristina Costantini, Michael Arcos, presented by WarnerMedia 150
Spur Bar & Grill, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
NALIP Signature Conversation with Mishel Prada
Presented by Starz
Spur Bar & Grill, 12-1 p.m.
“Be Water” and “Lance” Premiere Party
Presented by ESPN Films
Tupelo, 1-4 p.m.
HBO’s “Our Stories to Tell” Brunch
306 Main St., 1-4 p.m.
“Music & Film: The Creative Process”
BMI’s Composer/Director Roundtable
Kimball Arts Center, 3-5 p.m.
Sex, Politics, Film & Television Reception
Planned Parenthood’s 9th annual reception, presented with Refinery 29
Old Town Cellars, 4-6 p.m.
“Damage Control” Interactive Screening and Q&A
Presented by Variety and Eko, Q&A with Emily Pendergast, Rekha Shankar, Alon Benari, director Johnny Milord
WarnerMedia Lounge, 4-6 p.m.
“I Carry You With Me” Cocktail Party
Michelle Rodriguez, Armando Espitia, Christian Vasquez, Mirreyes Contra Godinez
Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia” Reception
Starring Adam Devine, Robert Redford, Jessica Williams and Finn Wolfhard
Rand’s Luxury Escape at St. Regis Deer Valley, 5:30 p.m.
“Falling” Premiere Party
Director-star Viggo Mortensen, music by DJ Ana Calderon
Warner Media Lodge, 7-9 p.m.
“The Glorias” Premiere Party
Celebrating the Gloria Steinem film, starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander.
Sundance TV HQ, 5-7 p.m.
“Palm Springs” Premiere Party
Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, presented by Limelight and Party Over Here with Audible
Audible Speakeasy, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
“The Climb” Cocktail Party
Michael Angelo Covino, Gayle Rankin, Kyle Marvin
Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 9-11 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
“Sylvie’s Love” Premiere Party
Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha and Eva Longoria
Acura Festival Village, 4-6 p.m.
The New York Times’ “Some Kind of Heaven” and “Time” Party
The Shop, 4-6 p.m.
Variety and Free the Work Panel
Variety Studio Lounge, 5-6:30 p.m.
“Tesla” Pre-Premiere Party
Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 6-8 p.m.
BET’s “Twenties” Screening and Party
Lena Waithe, DJ D-Nice + DJ Domo
Park City Live, 7-11:30 p.m.
“The Last Shift” Cocktail Party
Richard Jenkins, Ed O’Neill, Da’vine Joy Randolph
Kia Telluride Supper Suite at The Mustang, 8-10 p.m.
“The Evening Hour” Reception
Starring Kerry Bishe’, Lili Taylor, Marc Menchaca, Stacy Martin, directed by Braden King
Rand’s Luxury Escape at St. Regis Deer Valley, 5:30 p.m.
“On the Record” Documentary Party
Rebecca Hall, Evan Jonigskeit, Stacy Martin and director David Bruckner
Wellhaus Lounge at Old Town Cellars, 9-11 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
The Art of Editing Reception
Sponsored by Adobe
The Shop, 1-3 p.m.
GLAAD’s “Black, Queer & Unapologetic: The Shifting Lens of Storytelling in Hollywood” Panel
Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, Jonica T. Gibbs, Justin Simien, Alexandra Grey, Marquise Vilson. Moderated by Danielle Moodie-Mills.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., 4:30-5:30 p.m.
BMI’s Snowball
Lisa Loeb headlines the all-female lineup, including Chloé Caroline and Georgia Ku
The Shop, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Sundance Ignite Private Screening
“Some Kind of Heaven” directed by Ignite Fellow Lance Oppenheim, presented by Adobe
Holiday Village Cinemas, 8:30-10 p.m.