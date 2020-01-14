‘Picard’ Stars Reveal Which ‘Star Trek’ Character They Would Get Drunk With

The cast and creators of “Star Trek: Picard” turned out for the show’s premiere at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday night. In the spirit of the festive atmosphere of the night, Variety asked them which “Star Trek” character, past or present, they’d most like to pound a few Romulan ales with at the local Ten Forward.

Series star Patrick Stewart had perhaps the best response of the night when he said, “Your question suggests that that hasn’t happened yet.”

“There are a lot of new character with me now and they are, without exception, delightful people,” he continued. “So a glass or two of something pleasant with any of them would be a treat.”

Executive producer Rod Roddenberry, the son of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, had a rather poignant answer. “My dad,” he said. “I know that’s not what you were asking, but that’s who I’d most like to hang out with.”

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman, director Hanelle M. Culpepper and star Michelle Hurd all agreed that they would most like to drink with Picard, while star Isa Briones picked a different “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character.

“I shouldn’t answer that because I’m not 21 for a few days,” she joked. “Hypothetically, Guinan, because she would get me drunk in the right way!”

Both Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, who starred on “Next Generation” with Stewart and will reprise their roles in “Picard,” were also in attendance at the premiere, along with fellow “Next Gen” star Gates McFadden.

After the premiere, which screened the first three episodes of the CBS All Access series, attendees headed over to Academy on Hollywood Blvd. The nightclub was decked out with overhead LED displays featuring the stars as well as art from the series.

Food was plentiful at the event, including individual servings of sweet potato gnocchi, mini lobster rolls, and sliders with truffles and crispy onions.