Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor to Co-Host Go Gala

Robert Pattinson may be busy shooting “The Batman” in London, but he’s making time to co-host the 14th annual Go Gala.

The Oct. 24 event benefits Go Campaign’s support of global COVID-19 relief and the fight to end racial inequality in the United States.

The gala will be held virtually.

“I’m grateful that we can still come together virtually and now globally to help raise funds for Go Campaign and its mission to support families and children worldwide,” Pattinson said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The actor’s co-hosts include Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor. The night’s program will include performances from HAIM, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Judith Hill, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and McGregor, as well as his daughter Esther McGregor and her band French Thyme.

Best In Drag

”Best in Drag,” Los Angeles’ annual drag show benefit for the Alliance for Housing and Healing, will take place as a drive-in at the Rose Bowl on Oct 18.

The event will be hosted by casting director Patrick Rush (“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”) and drag queen Kay Sedia, with celebrity judges including Kathy Kinney, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Alaska, Willam and Katya Damo as well as Thomas Jane of “Seatbelt Physic.”

Dine In For Health Justice

City of Hope’s Health Justice Council will launch Dine In for Health Justice on Sept. 26 to raise awareness and funds for health care issues in minority communities.

Anyone is is invited to hold a virtual dinner for friends and family. Upon registering to host a meal, hosts receive a City of Hope video to play for guests featuring former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Spectrum News anchor Giselle Fernande, Danny Trejo and City of Hope’s Rick Kittles as well as a personal testimonial from “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts.

Participants are asked to contribute an amount equal to or greater than what they would have spent dining out. Donations will benefit City of Hope’s Division of Health Equities to support community education, health screenings and research.