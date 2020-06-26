‘Rent’ Original Cast Reuniting for Broadway Celebrates Pride Event

×
The original cast of Broadway’s Tony-winning musical “Rent” will virtually reunite on June 28. The performance is part of Broadway Celebrates Pride, a virtual fundraiser for Democratic congressional candidates.

Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin and Adam Pascal will perform “Seasons of Love” at Broadway Celebrates Pride. They will be joined by Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker and other ensemble members of the founding production.

Broadway Celebrates Pride is one of four political fundraisers for Hold the House, a series hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

John Legend executive produced the event, which was directed by Erich Bergen. Broadway Celebrates Pride will also include appearances by Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper and the stars of “Queer Eye.”

Hold the House kicked off on June 20 with the Ultimate Women’s Power Party, featuring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence. The third, EGOT the Vote: Party With Living Legends, takes place July 12 and will be produced by Bruce Cohen. Details on the final installment, on July 19, have not been announced.

Additional virtual fundraisers coming up include:

