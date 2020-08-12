Pete and Chasten Buttigieg to Be Honored by Equality California During Virtual Celebration

Former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten will be honored by Equality California during its virtual Golden State Equality Awards celebration.

The event will be hosted by “Pose” star Angelica Ross and take place on Sept. 13.

The Buttigiegs will receive the Equality Trailblazer Award. The Netflix documentary “Disclosure” will also be feted and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will pay tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis for his longtime support of the LGBTQ community.

The event will feature performances by Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond and Robin S.

Equality California is the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. “2020 has challenged the LGBTQ+ community in ways we could never have imagined, but challenging times create heroes, and we cannot wait to come together virtually and celebrate some of this year’s heroes,” Equality California executive director Rick Chavez Zbur said in a statement. “The Equality Awards are a critical opportunity for members of our community to honor the leaders and organizations whose selfless work helps to advance LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice. Over the past year, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have transformed American politics forever. Netflix’s groundbreaking documentary ‘Disclosure’ shed much-needed light on the power of transgender representation in film and television. And we lost a true giant — and an unwavering ally — in Congressman John Lewis, whose life and legacy we are proud to honor with a tribute from Speaker Pelosi.”

The festivities will begin with regional pre-show cocktail parties in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego and Palm Springs.