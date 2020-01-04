‘Parasite’ Named Best Film at Australia’s 2020 AACTA International Awards

Australia descended on Hollywood for the ninth annual AACTA International Awards on Friday night, with the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts honoring the top performances on film this year.
Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was named the best film of the year by the organization. But “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was the top winner of the night, taking home wins in two of the five categories in which it was nominated — best direction by Quentin Tarantino and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.
The award ceremony, which takes place just days before the 2020 Golden Globes, honors performances in seven categories — Best Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress — regardless of geography.
Winning for best lead actor was “Marriage Story” star Adam Driver, while Saoirse Ronan picked up the Lead Actress award for “Little Women.”
Margot Robbie — who, in a historic move, had been nominated twice in the supporting actress category — ended up taking home the trophy for her work in “Bombshell,” over her portrayal of the late Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Robbie was the lone Aussie to win an award on Friday night (nominated alongside her countrywomen Nicole Kidman and Toni Collette), though New Zealand-native Taika Waititi picked up Best Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit.”
Popular on Variety
Jason Dundas hosted this year’s awards, held at Skybar at Mondrian LA in West Hollywood. Going into the evening, “The Irishman” led nominations with six nods, but the film was ultimately shut out. See below for the full list of nominees and winners:
2020 WINNERS AND NOMINEES
AACTA International Award for Best Film
- THE IRISHMAN
- JOKER
- THE KING
- ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
- PARASITE
AACTA International Award for Best Direction
- 1917 – Sam Mendes
- THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese
- JOKER – Todd Phillips
- ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay
- THE IRISHMAN – Steven Zaillian
- JOJO RABBIT – Taika Waititi
- JOKER – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor
- Christian Bale – FORD V FERRARI
- Antonio Banderas – PAIN AND GLORY
- Robert De Niro – THE IRISHMAN
- Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY
- Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress
- Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL
- Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY
- Saoirse Ronan – LITTLE WOMEN
- Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL
- Renée Zellweger – JUDY
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor
- John Lithgow – BOMBSHELL
- Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN
- Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN
- Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
- Song Kang-Ho – PARASITE
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress
- Toni Collette – KNIVES OUT
- Nicole Kidman – BOMBSHELL
- Florence Pugh – LITTLE WOMEN
- Margot Robbie – BOMBSHELL
- Margot Robbie – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD