‘Parasite’ Named Best Film at Australia’s 2020 AACTA International Awards

Australia descended on Hollywood for the ninth annual AACTA International Awards on Friday night, with the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts honoring the top performances on film this year.

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was named the best film of the year by the organization. But “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was the top winner of the night, taking home wins in two of the five categories in which it was nominated — best direction by Quentin Tarantino and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.

The award ceremony, which takes place just days before the 2020 Golden Globes, honors performances in seven categories — Best Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress — regardless of geography.

Winning for best lead actor was “Marriage Story” star Adam Driver, while Saoirse Ronan picked up the Lead Actress award for “Little Women.”

Margot Robbie — who, in a historic move, had been nominated twice in the supporting actress category — ended up taking home the trophy for her work in “Bombshell,” over her portrayal of the late Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Robbie was the lone Aussie to win an award on Friday night (nominated alongside her countrywomen Nicole Kidman and Toni Collette), though New Zealand-native Taika Waititi picked up Best Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit.”

Jason Dundas hosted this year’s awards, held at Skybar at Mondrian LA in West Hollywood. Going into the evening, “The Irishman” led nominations with six nods, but the film was ultimately shut out. See below for the full list of nominees and winners:

2020 WINNERS AND NOMINEES

AACTA International Award for Best Film

THE IRISHMAN

JOKER

THE KING

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

AACTA International Award for Best Direction

1917 – Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese

JOKER – Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

THE IRISHMAN – Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – Taika Waititi

JOKER – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale – FORD V FERRARI

Antonio Banderas – PAIN AND GLORY

Robert De Niro – THE IRISHMAN

Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY

Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL

Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan – LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow – BOMBSHELL

Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Song Kang-Ho – PARASITE

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress