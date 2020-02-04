Oscars: Ultimate Party Guide 2020

Oscar week has come early this year.

With the shortened awards season, the festivities kick off during the first days of February. Voting closed on Feb. 4, so now it’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy some partying. From brunches, lunches and late-night dinner soirees, there’s plenty to do before the 92nd Academy Awards are handed out on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

But the party doesn’t end when the winners are announced. There are plenty of post-Oscar parties to attend. Just make sure you’re on the list — no one wants to be seen getting rejected at the door.

Tuesday, Feb. 4



Emily’s List Pre-Oscars Brunch

Annual panel about women in entertainment and politics includes Chelsea Handler, Eva Longoria and Amber Tamblyn.

Four Seasons Hotel, 300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles

9-11 a.m.

COS Restore Collection Launch

Panel discussion about sustainability in fashion with Who What Wear editor-in-chief Kat Collings, The Renewal Workshop founder Nicole Bassett, influencer Jenny Ong and Nopor Stuart, global head of sustainability for COS.

COS Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

6-8 p.m.

2020 Makeup Artistry Dinner

Variety and Armani Beauty celebrate makeup artists Carolina Gonzalez, Melanie Inglessis, Kayleen McAdams, Molly R. Stern and Mai Quynh with presenters Chloe Moretz, Olivia Wilde, Maya Rudolph, Rachel McAdams and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Sunset Tower Restaurant Terrace, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

7-9:30 p.m.

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Opening Night

New photography and multimedia exhibit curated by Vanity Fair creative development editor David Friend and the magazine’s former director of photography Susan White. Expected guests: Charlize Theron, Bobby Berk, George Hamilton, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jay Ellis, Ashley Greene, Bobby Berk, Caitlyn Jenner and Rachel Zoe.

Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oscar Week: Documentaries

Hosted by Academy documentary branch governors Kate Amend, Rory Kennedy and Roger Ross Williams. Presentation of clips from this year’s nominated films in the documentary short subject and documentary feature categories.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5



Alfre Woodard’s Sistahs’ Soirée

Presented by Morgan Stanley, the 11th annual soirée honors Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”) and Taylor Russell (“Waves,” “Lost in Space”). Expected guests: Tiffany Haddish, Aisha Tyler, Aja Naomi King, Amandla Stenberg, Lorraine Toussaint, Lynn Whitfield and Yolonda Ross.

Absolut Elyx House, 2003 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles

7-9 p.m.

Oscar Week: Shorts

Hosted by director Vicky Jenson. Screening of all 10 nominated shorts followed by discussions with their filmmakers.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6



Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Essence honors the cast of “Pose,” Niecy Nash, Lashana Lynch and “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas. Presented by Ford.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

11 a.m.

Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Dreamworks Animation Party

Celebrating “1917,” “Harriet” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Spago, 176 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills

8 p.m.

KALH Party

Celebrate the launch of Korean American Leaders in Hollywood

Korean Consulate General Residence

627 S. Rossmore Ave., Los Angeles

6:30 p.m.

Dolby Laboratories

Celebrating nominees in the sound editing, sound mixing and cinematography categories.

Saban Media Center, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

7 p.m.

The Webster Opening Party

Luxury retailer founder and creative director Laure Heriard Dubreuil unveils new flagship; hosted by Dakota Fanning, Arianne Phillips and Tallulah Willis. Performances by Jacques Lesure and Kelsey Lu, myst by DJ Kitty Cash. Piper-Heidsieck champagne, Rémy Martin cocktails and bites by Petrossian. Expected guests: Demi Moore and Taylor Hill.

The Webster LA, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

7-10 p.m.

Oscar Wilde Awards

U.S.-Ireland Alliance honors Norman Lear, Jenn Murray and Tig Notaro; J.J. Abrams emcees, musical performance by The Rua. Expected guests: Martin Short, Chris O’Dowd, Jason O’Mara, Sarah Bolger, George Drakoulias, Roma Downey, Kerry Condon, Elsie Fisher, Nicola Coughlan, Zach Galifianakis and Oscar conducter Eimear Noone.

Bad Robot, 1221 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica

7:30-11 p.m.

Cadillac Oscar Party

Music by DJ Michelle Pesce.

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

8 p.m.

Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscars Gala

Hosted by RCDG founder and OMD plant-based pioneer Suzy Amis Cameron and RCDG CEO Samata. Sponsors include Tencel Luxe, Absolut Elyx and Tesla.

Private estate

Oscar Week: International Feature Film

Hosted by international feature film award executive committee co-chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann. Presentation of clips from this year’s nominees for best international feature film, followed by a panel discussion with the directors.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Beauty Awards

Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton is this year’s ambassador. Morgan Fairchild receives the Timeless Beauty Award, also honoring Larry King with the Gentleman’s Award. Fragrance of the Year goes to Mugler Angel EDP Standing Star. Proceeds benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood

Hosted by Laura Dern and VF editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

Soho House, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Friday, Feb. 7

ICG Publicists Awards

Nominees for the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity include unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Peter J. Silbermann, Stephen Huvane (Slate PR), Maureen O’Malley (Warner Bros.) and David Waldman (Paramount Pictures). Rachel Aberly (42West), Michelle Alt (Paramount Pictures), Kira Feola (Walt Disney Studios), Alex Kang (Walt Disney Studios) and unit publicist Carol McConnaughey vie for publicist of the year.

The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Baja East Fashion Show

Debut of the Fall 2020 collection.

Sunset at Edition, 1090 N. Doheny Dr.

2 p.m.

MTV Documentary Films

Celebrates “St. Louis Superman.”

Soho House, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

5-8 p.m.

Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party

Hosted by WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman and “Frozen 2” and “Uncut Gems” star Idina Menzel, the event recognizes all 63 women nominated this year for an Oscar. Presented by Max Mara, Stella Artois, Cadillac and Don Julio Tequila.

Sunset Room Hollywood, 1439 N. Ivar Ave., Los Angeles

6-9 p.m.

Tom Ford Fashion Show

The designer debuts his AW20 collection.

Milk Studios, 855 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

7 p.m.

CAA

San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

UTA

Sunset Tower Hotel, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

8 p.m.

WME

Plant-based menu from Nic’s on Beverly and The Messy Table LA in honor of client Joaquin Phoenix.

Private residence, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8



Film Independent Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza hosts; A24’s “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” lead the nominations with five each. “Uncut Gems,” Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” are up for best feature.

Santa Monica Beach, 2 p.m.

Oscar Week: Animated Features

Hosted by last year’s animated feature film Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Program features clips from this year’s best animated feature film nominees along with an onstage discussion with the filmmakers.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

10 a.m.

Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

Hosted by Academy makeup artists and hairstylists branch governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Howard Berger. Includes a screening of the “bake-off” reels that Academy branch members viewed before voting on nominated films, followed by panel discussion with nominees.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

3 p.m.

Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner

The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

7:30 p.m.

It’s Just Us Productions Party

Jim Rygiel and Stephen Castor host the fourth annual event to celebrate nominees and Hollywood’s partnership with China.

Private residence

8 p.m.

MPTF Night Before Fundraiser

Hosts for the 18th annual event include Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lopez.

Fox Studios, 10201 West Pico Blvd., Century City

8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9



Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party

The Oscar-nominated Rocket Man and husband David Furnish host along with “Queer Eye” stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo and Bobby Berk. Performance by Sam Fender. Sponsors include IMDb and Neuro Drinks as well as Cadillac, M&M’S Chocolate Candies, Gilead Sciences and MAC Viva Glam.

West Hollywood Park

3:30 p.m.

“Parasite” Viewing and After Party

Celebrates the Neon film’s multiple nominations. Korean-inspired menu and cocktails along with karaoke.

Soho House, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

4 p.m.

Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala

Byron Allen’s fourth annual viewing party and after party. Hosted by Jamie Foxx with a performance by Maroon 5. Benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

5 p.m.

Mercedes-BENZ USA Viewing Party

Four Seasons Hotel, 300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles

4-10 p.m.

Netflix Viewing Party

San Vicente Bungalows

845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

Burbank International Film Festival Viewing Party

Expected guests: Patty McCormack, Jeff Rector, Lotte Verbeek, Tim Russ and more.

Castle Studios, 154 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Roger Neal & Maryanne Lai Viewing Party and After Party

Fifth annual gala honors Nancy O’Dell, Mamie Van Doren, Obba Babatunde, Andy Madadian, Joel Diamond, Lee Meriwether, Terry Moore and Donelle Dadigan. Evening benefits the Joe Iturbi Foundation.

Hollywood Museum, 1600 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Governor’s Ball

The Academy’s official after-party, where Oscar winners get their statuettes engraved. Menu, which is 70% plant-based, by Wolfgang Puck, flowers by Mark’s Garden, Piper-Heidsieck champagne, Don Julio cocktails and wine from the Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

The Ray Dolby Ballroom, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Immediately following the Oscars telecast

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dinner and viewing followed by the night’s biggest and starriest after party.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills