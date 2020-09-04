Norman Lear, Laverne Cox to Accept Honors at Golden State Equality Awards

Norman Lear and Laverne Cox join the star-studded list of honorees at Equality California’s virtual Golden State Equality Awards.

Lear will receive the Ally Leadership Award in honor of his social and political activism on- and off-screen. Gloria Estefan and Rita Moreno, who currently stars in Lear’s “One Day at a Time” reboot, are set to present the legendary television and film writer/producer with the award.

Cox will accept the Equality Visibility Award for the Netflix documentary “Disclosure,” along with director/producer Sam Feder and producer Amy Scholder. Cox also served as an executive producer on the film.

The virtual ceremony is Equality California’s — the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization — first-ever statewide celebration. “Pose” and “American Horror Story” Angelica Ross will host the event, which streams live on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Rufus Wainwright joins the musical lineup for the event, which promises performances by Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond and Robin S.

Tig Notaro, Zachary Quinto, Conrad Ricamora, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here” star Bob the Drag Queen, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Los Angeles Sparks star and All-WNBA Guard Chelsea Gray have also been added to the list of participants in the celebration.

As previously announced, former Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten will accept the Equality Trailblazer Award, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will honor the late civil rights legend and U.S. Representative John Lewis for his work as a longtime ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will stream live at 6 p.m. PT on a private website for ticketed attendees and sponsors.