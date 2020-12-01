New Netflix Campus Debuts Five-Story Sequin Art Installation

A massive new art installation is adding sparkle to Netflix’s new campus on Vine Street just south of Sunset Boulevard. On Tuesday, the On Vine complex unveiled Spectrum, a five-story tall portrait made of 39,000 metal sequins, designed by artist Maggie West.

The unveiling can be seen online starting at 10 a.m., featuring interviews and aerial views.

West has worked with the Smithsonian and the California Academy of Sciences, as well as brands like Google and Adidas, on art projects that celebrate the wide range of the gender spectrum and portraits that reflect themes of body positivity and modern womanhood.

“Spectrum augments the design on so many different levels, and in this case the architecture and the art become one,” said On Vine architect Joey Shimoda.

For the project at the On Vine campus, developed by Kilroy Realty, West worked with SparkleMasters on the first all-metal photographic sequin mosaic. Made of custom-painted, laser-cut stainless steel sequins, the kinetic art piece is 65 feet tall by 17 feet wide and comes to life depending on the wind and sun conditions at the site.

The androgynous portrait of a young woman explores gender expression through an imagined lens of unhindered perception, according to the artist.

“We all need art. Now more than ever, we need avenues that inspire,” said John Kilroy, CEO of Kilroy Realty. “In a post-pandemic world, the role of public art will be even more important.”

On Vine is 100% leased by Netflix, which will work on building out the offices in the first half of 2021. The Jardine residential tower will be ready for pre-leasing in the first quarter of 2021.

The land was previously owned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which had planned to build the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on the site before selling it in 2014 for $46 million.

In conjunction with Spectrum’s reveal, Kilroy has donated $10,000 to My Friend’s Place, a Hollywood organization for youth experiencing homelessness, as well as 2,000 prepared meals from Everytable.