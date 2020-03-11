×

NCAA March Madness Games to Be Played Without Audience

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bradley Braves forward Elijah Childs (10) celebrates his team clinching a birth in the NCAA March Madness playoffs by winning the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Menâs Tournament between the Bradley Braves and the Valparaiso Crusaders. Held at The Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO Richard Ulreich/CSMNCAA Basketball Bradley vs Valpo, St. Louis, USA - 08 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Richard Ulreich/CSM/Shutterstock

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) announced on Wednesday that it will play its upcoming championship events and tournaments without fans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NCAA president Mark Emmert revealed in a statement that based on his discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, public health officials and the COVID-19 advisory panel he has made the decision to conduct upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” read Emmert’s statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

Emmert’s statement follows after news that Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced mass gatherings will be prohibited in the state. The first four NCAA tournament games are set in Dayton and the first and second round tournament games are scheduled for Cleveland.

Several sporting events have been following the no-fan-attendance approach due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Warriors will also play home games without fan attendance, following San Francisco’s health offices order prohibiting groups of 1,000 people at events.

More TV

  • Bradley Braves forward Elijah Childs (10)

    NCAA March Madness Games to Be Played Without Audience

    The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) announced on Wednesday that it will play its upcoming championship events and tournaments without fans due to the coronavirus outbreak. NCAA president Mark Emmert revealed in a statement that based on his discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, public health officials and the COVID-19 advisory panel he has [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    New York's Late Night Shows Will Drop Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    TV’s late-night laughs will continue. But they will have to do so without live audiences to make them.A Amid rising fears about the spread of coronavirus in the region, New York’s top late-night talk shows will all over the next few days cease to incorporate live audiences into their broadcasts. The decision affects CBS’ “Late [...]

  • "Bring on the Bacon" - Jeff

    'Survivor' Delays Season 41 Production Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic

    CBS is delaying production on Season 41 of “Survivor” amid coronavirus concerns. “Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of “Survivor” have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji,” said a CBS [...]

  • CBS logo

    CBS News Evacuates in New York After Two Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

    CBS News President Susan Zirinsky advised employees in New York to work remotely for at least two days after two employees at its production facilities tested positive for coronavirus. Employees who came into contact with the two people in question have been asked to self-quarantine and remain away from the offices for 14 days, the [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette React to Weinstein Sentencing: 'Justice Is Served'

    After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third degree rape, entertainment industry heavyweights were vocal in reacting to the powerful outcome that marked the downfall of a man who was once one of the most influential and powerful figures in Hollywood. Before his sentencing, Weinstein [...]

  • Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

    'Queer Eye' Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix

    The Fab Five have some fab news. “Queer Eye” has been picked up for a sixth season ahead of its season 5 debut this summer on Netflix. After two seasons in Georgia, two seasons in Missouri, and an upcoming single season in Philadelphia, Netflix has announced that the sixth season will see the super quintet [...]

  • Lytro Camera NAB

    NAB 2020 in Las Vegas Canceled Due to Health Concerns Over Coronavirus

    The National Association of Broadcasters has canceled its annual April conference in Las Vegas, amid the global public health concerns over coronavirus, or COVID-19. The organization is “considering a number of potential alternatives” to the event. NAB president Gordon Smith said, in an open letter posted to NAB’s site, that it was “not an easy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad