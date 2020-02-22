Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Marsai Martin Collect Early Wins at NAACP Image Awards Dinner (Full List)

Blue Ivy Carter is an NAACP Image Award winner at just 8 years old.

The 51st annual NAACP Image awards held their non-televised dinner on Friday where Beyoncé dominated the music categories, picking up 6 wins, including outstanding female artist, album for “Homecoming: The Live Experience, soundtrack/compilation for “The Lion King: The Gift” and outstanding duo/group for her “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and daughter Blue Ivy (the track features vocals from the youngster).

“When They See Us” and “Black-ish” were the top winners in the television categories with Marsai Martin sweeping the actress wins. Martin and “Black-ish” co-star Deon Cole accepted the outstanding supporting actress and actor in a comedy series trophies, respectively. The ABC series won a total of five awards including outstanding comedy series, outstanding actor in a comedy series (Anthony Anderson) and outstanding performance by a youth in a series, special, television movie or limited series (Martin).

Martin was one of the most decorated nominees of the night, receiving four awards including outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for her starring role in “Little.” “I feel honored, I feel accepted and I feel seen,” Martin said as she picked up her first award of the night.

Netflix’s “When They See Us” took home three Image Awards. Before the winner was even announced for outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special the audience announced in agreement, “When They See Us” as the winner. Ava DuVernay was not in attendance, but cast member Niecy Nash spoke on her behalf and dedicated the team’s win to the Exonerated Five. Nash and Jharrel Jerome also took home awards for outstanding actress and actor in a TV movie for the series.

Other notable wins included Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who won best directing in a drama series, beating out Ava DuVernay for “When They See Us” and Jet Wilkinson of “The Chi.” Lil Nas X won new artist while Lizzo took home outstanding music video or visual album, although neither were in attendance.

Actor and comedian Sheryl Underwood hosted the dinner ceremony at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on Friday night. The winners of the remaining seven categories will be revealed during the two-hour televised award ceremony broadcast, airing live on BET on Saturday evening and hosted by Anthony Anderson.

See the full list of winners below.

TELEVISION CATEGORIES Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“the Neighborhood” (CBS) Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Cedric The Entertainer – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “the Neighborhood” (CBS) Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO) Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz): WINNER

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT): WINNER

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“True Detective” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO) Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+) Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” (PBS)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

“The Breakfast Club” (REVOLT)

“The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (National Geographic)

“Unsung” (TV One): WINNER Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch): WINNER

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

“The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated) Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix): WINNER

“Sunday Best” (BET Networks)

“The Voice” (NBC)