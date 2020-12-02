Must Attend: Variety’s Calendar of Events

Looking for something to do? Check out Variety’s Must Attend calendar of (mostly virtual) events.

Dec. 2

92Y Talks presents “Marvel’s 616,” with Alison Brie, Andrew Rossi, Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. 92y.org

Amjad Abu Alala’s “You Will Die at 20” kicks off the New York African Film Festival. Runs through Dec. 6. filmlinc.org

Dec. 3

Meryl Streep reads a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg written by Gloria Steinem during Equality Now’s Virtual Global Gala. equalitynow.org

The premiere of “Half Brothers” includes a post-screening conversation with actors Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa and director Luke Greenfield. focusfeatures.com

A conversation with executive producer and star Bryan Cranston and executive producer and writer Peter Moffat follows the premiere screening of Showtime’s “Your Honor.” showtime.com

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Dec. 4

Film at LACMA screens “The New Bauhaus,” followed by a conversation with director Alysa Nahmias. lacma.org

Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi open this year’s Holiday Road as a drive-thru experience at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. Runs through Jan. 10. holidayroadusa.com

Dec. 6

Black Design Collective hosts a conversation between Reebok’s new global creative director, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and designer TJ Walker. blackdesigncollective.com

Dec. 7

Oscar winner George Clooney is honored at the 13th annual MoMA Film Benefit. Presented by Chanel, the event benefits MoMA and Artist Relief, an emergency financial initiative for artists affected by the pandemic. moma.org

Dec. 8

HBO hosts the premiere of its latest doc, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” Director Frank Marshall offers introductory remarks. hbo.com