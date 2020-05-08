George Clooney, Michael Douglas and Hugh Jackman Join MPTF Virtual Fundraiser for COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) is leveraging its Hollywood pedigree to benefit the MPTF COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, announcing a one-night-only virtual fundraiser featuring appearances by George Clooney, Michael Douglas and Hugh Jackman.

The A-list trio (and longtime supporters of MPTF) are just a few of the big names scheduled to appear during the fundraiser, which mixes music and comedy with messages of hope and thanks to the industry community. The full lineup includes Pierce Brosnan, Taye Diggs, Jay Ellis, Valorie Kondos Field, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Jodie Foster, Daisy Fuentes, Brad Garrett, Allison Janney, Kris Jenner, Ken Jeong, Kimberly Williams Paisley, Jay Roach, Ray Romano, Wanda Sykes, Ming-Na Wen and Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as Chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors.

Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs, Richard Marx, Leslie Odom Jr., Brad Paisley and Rachel Platten are slated to perform.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron will host the one-hour special, titled “We All Play Our Part,” which will broadcast Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. PT on the organization’s YouTube page.

Established amid the coronavirus pandemic, MPTF’s Emergency Relief Fund provides financial support to entertainment industry workers, who have contributed both in front of and behind the camera.

“We see a need and we fill it,” MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said in a statement. “Mary Pickford said this about MPTF in 1921 and it remains true today. MPTF remains fully committed to its mission of helping our entertainment community in their time of need. Today, we are all coming together to support those members of our industry workforce who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related issues.”

Bergeron and Brown serve as producers of the broadcast, alongside David Boone, Kelly Brock, Phil Rosenthal, Greg Sills, and David Wild. Jason Newman of Creative Technology Group provides additional support.