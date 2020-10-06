Kesha to Present at CatCon Awards Show

Meow!

Kesha is the latest celebrity to sign on to appear at the upcoming virtual cat convention CatCon From Your Couch. The singer will present during the CatCon Awards on Oct. 11.

The Grammy-nominated singer is known for her love of cats and has several as pets. She most recently included her cat Mr. Peeps in her music video for “Little Bit of Love.” He’s also listed as a co-director of the video with Kesha.

CatCon, held virtually for the first time, begins on Oct. 10. “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus will be in conversation with legendary photographer Mick Rock. The feline festivities will also include a discussion with Beth Stern talking about her work finding homes for more than 1,300 stray carts.

The lineup also features actor Jared Harris, drag performer Scaredy Kat of the U.K. edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and models from an Australian firefighters calendar that features photos of shirtless firefighters with —what else? — cats.

TikTok twin stars Veronica and Vanessa Merrell will perform challenges with their cat on the video app. A slew of popular social media cats will also take part in the convention, including a Zoom call with Nala Cat (4.3 million followers on Instagram), My Boy Belarus and seven other felines. Cat rescue group Smidge Cat will lead a cooking class.

Founded in 2014 by Susan Michaels, CatCon has attracted 78,000 convention-goers. Nearly 700 cats have been adopted through the event and $250,000 has been raised for charity.

This year’s nationwide cat adoption groups include Ferndale Cat Shelter, North Shore Animal League and Planned PEThood.

Tickets are $20 with $5 going to charity.