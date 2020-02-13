Inaugural Elizabeth Taylor Ball to Ends AIDS Gala to be Held in Los Angeles

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation will host the first Elizabeth Taylor Ball to Ends AIDS fundraising gala in Los Angeles on April 30.

The organization announced on Wednesday that the starry event will take place on the backlot of Fox studios.

Presenting sponsor Gilead Sciences will be honored with the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award for the company’s work in research and treatment development for people with HIV or at risk for HIV.

The seated dinner for 30 guests will include a live auction, musical performance and dancing. Items highlighting Taylor’s personal life, career and humanitarian work from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive will also be on display.

The host committee includes Bill Clinton, Elton John, David Furnish, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kathy Ireland, Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Sharon Stone, Whoopi Goldberg, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chu.

The Benefit Committee includes Angela Bassett, Tom Ford, Richard Buckley, Sherry Lansing, Billy Friedkin, Paris Jackson, Lionel Richie, Zac Posen and Jean-Paul Gauthier. Jewelry house Bulgari is also a title sponsor.

Elizabeth Taylor was one of the first Hollywood celebrities to join the fight against HIV and AIDS after watching her friend Rock Hudson die of the disease in 1985. She testified before a U.S. Senate committee in 1986 about the epidemic. She created ETAF in 1991 to support her vision for an AIDS-free world.

For more information, go to etaf.org.