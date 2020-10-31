Hollywood’s Best Halloween Costumes 2020: Lizzo, Lil Nas X and More

Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Hollywood’s usual Halloween festivities, celebrities still put together some iconic costumes to celebrate the holiday. From Lizzo as the fly on Mike Pence’s head to Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj, here are this year’s best Halloween costumes, courtesy of social media.

Pop superstar Lizzo dressed up as the fly on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate, completing the look with “Vote” pins and a pair of wings. Naturally, her caption was “FLYYYYY AF!” Lizzo also made some hilarious videos to go with the costume.

Lil Nas X just might have won Halloween with his spot-on Nicki Minaj “Super Bass” costume, complete with a motorcycle ice sculpture. Barbs, unite!

Kim Kardashian West disguised herself as “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, with her four children as tigers and best friend Jonathan Cheban as Joe Exotic himself.

“The Princess Switch” star Vanessa Hudgens opted for a comfy-yet-cute costume by dressing up as a teddy bear along with her dog, Darla. Earlier in the month, she went high fashion in a Black Widow-inspired outfit. But these are only one of many looks that Hudgens tried on for Halloween, so check out the rest of her feed for some spooky inspiration.

Jimmy Fallon went for a classic Dracula look – fangs and all.

Singer Halsey perfectly cosplayed Victoria from Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride,” captioning her photo: “It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any…”

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and kids Harper and Gideon showed off their sweet tooth by going as characters from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

In an absolutely adorable crossover, “Never Have I Ever” creator Mindy Kaling dressed up as the show’s protagonist, Devi – pink backpack included.

Kelly Ripa’s costumes couldn’t have been more opposite from each other – one saw the TV host as Moira Rose from “Schitt’s Creek,” and the second as Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame.

“Queer Eye” stylist Tan France also opted for the Moira look this Halloween.

Rapper Saweetie embodied all three members of Destiny’s Child — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — for Halloween this year in a stunning recreation of the group’s “Bootylicious” single artwork.

Ciara made for an extremely accurate Cardi B and her son, Future, joined as a pint-sized Offset.

Glenn Close proved that she is also the perfect live-action Cruella de Vil by dressing up as the iconic character, which she voiced in “101 Dalmations.”

“Room” star Jacob Tremblay dressed as Garfield and ate all the candy.

Drew Barrymore was Glinda the Good Witch from “The Wizard of Oz,” and turned her “The Drew Barrymore Show” set into Emerald City.

Kendall Jenner disguised herself as Pamela Anderson in 1996’s “Barb Wire,” with a special message: “Vote.”

Kenan Thompson, wife Christina Evangeline and kids all opted for the classic pumpkin outfit this year.

Heidi Klum literally made her own horror movie. No really, watch it.